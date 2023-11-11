Why is Jezebel shutting down? Website closing after parent company G/O Media lays off staffers

Jezebel, the United States website that featured news and cultural commentary focused on women, has officially been shut down by its parent company, G/O Media, according to a memo sent to staff on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

As per AP News, the writers of the website have blamed the parent company for “strategic and commercial ineptitude,” as the G/O media failed to search for a business model that aligned with Jezebel's mission and audience.

The parent company could not find a suitable buyer and a recent G/O Media editorial restructuring resulted in a layoff of 23 editorial staffers, as per Variety.

Jezebel shuts down as parent company G/O Media lays off 23 employees

Expand Tweet

G/O Media was reportedly unable to find a buyer for the feminist opinion website. In his statement to the staff, CEO Jim Spanfeller wrote:

"As of this week, we are making the very, very difficult decision to suspend publication of Jezebel. Few decisions over the course of my career have been as excruciating, and I want to make clear this is in no way a reflection on the Jezebel editorial team."

The CEO then gave a reason for the outlet's shutdown, saying that the "business model and the audiences we serve across our network did not align with Jezebel’s." He added:

"And when that became clear, we undertook an expansive search for a new, perhaps better home that might ensure Jezebel a path forward. It became a personal mission of Lea Goldman [G/O Media deputy editorial director], who worked tirelessly on the project, talking with over two dozen potential buyers."

Expand Tweet

As per The Independent, Spanfeller continued his memo by writing that many potential buyers engaged with the company, which he felt was "a testament to the outlet’s heritage and bonafide." However, "despite every effort, we could not find Jez a new home." The CEO concluded by saying,

"I haven't given up on Jez. Media is nothing if not resilient. So are its practitioners. I will keep you apprised if circumstances change."

According to CBS, G/O media also announced the departure of the company's editorial director, Merrill Brown.

Jezebel, launched in 2007 by Gawker Media, is renowned for reporting and commentary on controversial cultural issues that affect modern women.

The topics covered by the outlet range from politics, entertainment, beauty and fashion, women's health, women celebrities, and more. The female-driven website was acquired by Univision in 2016 along with other Gawker Media publications including Gizmodo and Deadspin except for Gawker itself.

Expand Tweet

Gawker Media had to declare bankruptcy after the Hulk Hogan s*x tape lawsuit, as per Variety. In 2019, a new company, G/O Media was formed and the former Gawker Media sites were sold to Great Hill Partners by Univision.

G/O Media also introduced new plans of reconstruction in the memo announcement on November 9, 2023. The parent company is set on figuring out the editorial strategy for its remaining publications.

The CEO had stated that despite the layoff of 23 staff members, he has hope that the new changes to the editorial process will result in growth in the months ahead. Jim Spanfeller also owns a minority stake in G/O Media.