Why Joey Tribbiani didn't end up with anyone in Friends? Explained

Friends, which was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, is known as the epitome of popular culture. Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc, was the lovable ladies' man of the Friends gang. He stood out as the only member of the lead group who was not found to be in a committed relationship when the credits rolled at the end of the final episode.

While Monica and Chandler started a family, Rachel and Ross had a kid, and Phoebe married Mike, Joey was still single. This deviation from the happily-ever-after trope was not an oversight on the makers' part but a purposeful creative decision that led to a spinoff and maintained the essence of the show's title.

Joey's commitment-phobia and an unconventional Friends ending

Joey's character is defined by his reluctance to commit to long-term relationships. Despite his romances and flings being a recurring theme throughout the series, he never experienced serious, long-lasting love. While the writers of Friends experimented with pairing Joey up with other characters like Kathy, Janine, Kate, Erin, and even Rachel at various points in the show, the dynamics just weren't a fit for the character.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, series co-creator David Crane described the Joey and Rachel romance arc, saying that it was supposed to showcase the oddity of it.

"Matt kept saying, 'It's wrong. It's like I want to be with my sister,' he explained. We said, 'Yes, it's absolutely wrong. That's why we have to do it.'"

Keeping Joey single at the end of the main series was true to his character and kept the show's romantic elements from feeling a bit too forced. But Friends superfans know that this was not where Joey's story came to an end. Matt LeBlanc then became the only cast member to land his very own spin-off series after the main show was over.

After the ending of the Crane-Kauffman series, Joey's journey took him on a different path. In it, the focus was not on his relationships or finding a life partner but on his pursuit of a stable career in Hollywood. This shift reflected Joey's evolving priorities as a character. It was a continuation of his growth and development from the finale, as he was finally getting more concerned about his career and personal growth.

Joey's unconventional ending in Friends also contributed to the show's broader message about friendships in general. The series was about much more than just romantic relationships. It was a celebration of friendship itself.

The show brilliantly showcased various relationships, from Chandler and Monica's picture-perfect love to Ross and Rachel's roller-coaster journey. With Phoebe and Mike, fans knew that one might not necessarily fall in love with the people they spend most of their time with and that love can often be found unexpectedly, like in a random stranger from the coffee house.

Joey, however, was a trusted and loyal friend to them all. From keeping secrets, giving up on love for his friend Ross, and ultimately finding a random man to set Phoebe up with, he has done it all.

Moreover, Friends conveyed the idea that it's perfectly acceptable if you haven't fallen in love yet. As a character, Joey taught us that it's totally alright if you don't know how to measure pants correctly or if you like carrying bags in a generation that looks down upon it. Joey's numerous other one-liners embodied this theme perfectly. Just like:

"Joey doesn't share food!"

Final thoughts

Joey's journey, both within the main series and in the spin-off series, reinforced the importance of staying true to oneself and finding fulfillment beyond the confines of traditional romance. His character arc also challenged the notion that romantic love is the ultimate goal in life. Instead, the show upheld that friendship, loving oneself, and personal growth are just as important.

Ultimately, Joey's unconventional ending was a fresh and powerful reminder that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to love or happiness. Otherwise, obviously, the makers would be trying to make a "moo point."