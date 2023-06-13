Why is Keak Da Sneak in a wheelchair? Reason revealed amid latest competition appearance

Rapper Keak Da Sneak was recently seen picking up his High Times Cannabis Cup Judge Kit in a tweet posted by @HIGH_TIMES_Mag on June 10, 2023. The Bay Area icon exclaimed that he was "Ready to get busy" as he explored the contents of his Judge Kit. However, what a few users couldn't wrap their heads around was why and how Keak Da Sneak was in a wheelchair.

HimRandom @HYPHYback2TIMES Since when tf was keak da sneak in a wheelchair Since when tf was keak da sneak in a wheelchair

The 45-year-old rapper has been in a wheelchair since he was shot eight times in 2017, while he was at a Richmon gas station. The shooter had allegedly tried to rob the rapper.

Keak made the appearance on @HIGH_TIMES_Mag to collect his judge kit for the third-ever High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People's Choice Edition. The competition was an event where the people of South California had the chance to judge the best cannabis products in SoCal.

Keak Da Sneak was shot during an attempted armed robbery in January 2017

Keak Da Sneak, whose real name is Charles Kente Williams, was shot after a show in The Venu Night Club in Oklahoma on January 20, 2017. The rapper had managed to survive the shooting without any life-threatening injuries. In fact, two days later, he even went on to perform on stage with the help of a cane.

In an interview with Fox40, Keak Da Sneak said that the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The incident led the rapper to buy an illegal gun for his safety. The 45-year-old told Fox40 that someone tried to rob him in January during which he got shot.

He added that this prompted him to go buy an illegal gun because he realized that he travels and is by himself a lot of the time.

However, it was the same gun that got the rapper in trouble only a few months later. While he was on probation, the legendary leader of the "Hyphy" movement was arrested in Amador County, on charges of possessing an illegal firearm that was found in his car. The gun, which was reportedly stolen, was found in the rapper's car.

However, things didn't end there as the rapper was shot when he was out on bail on the possession charges. He was shot eight times and critically injured on the premises of a gas station near Carlson Blvd and Imperial Ave, Richmond.

This rendered him unable to walk and bound to a wheelchair. In an interview with DJ Vlad, the rapper removed that his spleen had to be removed following the shooting.

Even after the shooting and his condition, Keak Da Sneak was ordered to finish his prison sentence for the possession charge. While his sentence was reduced to six months, there was a public outcry from fans which led to a change.org petition with 70,000 signatures protesting his sentence as he was disabled.

However, Keak still had to do his time in the California State prison and was released after serving five months.

Keak Da Sneak coined the term, "Hyphy"

Famous for his scratchy rapping and distinctive style, Keak Da Sneak is regarded as the leader of the Oaklahoma "Hyphy" movement. Keak is even credited as the first person to coin the term, "Hyphy," which is a gritty style of hip-hop and the subculture that came with it. This was something that swept the entire Bay area during the mid-90s and 2000s.

Starting off as a part of the hardcore rap trio, 3x Krazy, Keak eventually left the group to enjoy a successful solo career with almost 20 solo albums. Super Hyphy, in which he famously coined the term, "Hyphy", along with a feature on E-40's Tell Me When To Go are some of Keak's most famous tracks.

Keak Da Sneak's recent Instagram post saw him join hands with rappers, YG and Tyga to shoot an upcoming music video.

