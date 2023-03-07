How old is Tyga? Avril Lavigne age difference explored as duo confirm romance with a kiss

Avril Lavigne recently confirmed her romantic link to Tyga on Monday as the pair were spotted k**sing at a Paris Fashion Week party. The duo was accompanied by their friends and at one point, Tyga leaned in and k**sed Lavigne as she put her arms around his neck.

UnitedForAvril @UnitedForAvril CONFIRMED! Avril Lavigne and Tyga are dating. CONFIRMED! Avril Lavigne and Tyga are dating. https://t.co/UOuVhZJreS

Before her split from fiancé Mod Sun, Avril and Tyga, who have a five-year age difference between them, were spotted grabbing dinner together. However, a source stated at the time that they were good friends. They were also seen together at a Courreges fashion show in Paris.

Tyga is a rapper who has released multiple mixtapes

Born on November 19, 1989, Tyga was born Micheal Ray Stevenson and is currently 33 years old. He has released several albums and singles throughout his successful music career and has also appeared in a few films and TV shows.

Tyga started his career by releasing several mixtapes like Young on Probation, No Introduction – The Series: April 10, and No Introduction – The Series: May 10. His mixtapes also include Slaughter House, The Free Album, Outraged & Underage, The Potential, Black Thoughts, Fan of a Fan, Well Done and more.

The rapper released his first album, No Introduction, in June 2008 and reached the 112th position on the US Billboard 200. This was followed by Careless World: Rise of the Last King in February 2012 which grabbed the fourth spot on the US Billboard 200. He is also known for his albums like Hotel California, The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty, B**chImTheSh*t, Kyoto, and Legendary.

Tyga is also popular for his singles like Far Away, Still Got It, Faded, Do My Dance, Wait for a Minute, Ayo, Ride Out, Eyes Closed, Swish, Juicy, and others. He has been featured in three TV shows that include Scream: Resurrection, All That, and The Masked Singer. The rapper has appeared in Dope, Boo! A Madea Halloween, Welcome to My Life, Once Upon a Time in Venice, and others.

Tyga was previously in a long-term relationship with the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister Kylie. Until 2017, the couple was in an on-again-off-again relationship but ended things for good that year. Before Kylie, Tyga was engaged to Blac Chyna.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun reportedly split last month

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun reportedly split in February 2022 (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun reportedly separated in February 2022. Sources for People stated that they have been in an on-and-off relationship for a brief period. Mod's representative addressed the duo's relationship status at the time and said:

"They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him. Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at the Hawthorne Theater."

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun began dating in 2021 and got engaged the following year. Lavigne also announced her engagement through social media and while speaking to People, she described it as the best proposal. The proposal happened on a boat on the Seine River in Paris.

According to Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun's ring had the words 'Hi Icon' written on top of it, and Mod knew about her wish to get a heart-shaped diamond. The duo have been wearing heart-shaped rings since the day they met each other.

Mod Sun is a singer and is known for his albums like Look Up, Movie, BB, Internet Killed the Rockstar and God Save the Teen. Meanwhile, Avril is a Canadian singer-songwriter, whose songs Complicated and Girlfriend shot to popularity after their release in 2002 and 2007, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes