Why was Lakrisha Isaac arrested? Case explored as 10-year-old is accused of shooting Orlando woman

A 31-year-old Lakrisha Isaac and her 10-year-old daughter were taken into custody after the latter shot and killed their neighbor. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Lashun Rodgers. Authorities stated that Isaac and Rodgers had gotten into a fight on Memorial Day.

The arrest affidavit mentioned that the feud between them began when Lakrisha Isaac spotted a woman barbecuing at their apartment complex. Apparently, Rodgers and Isaac have always had issues with each other. According to witnesses, it was Isaac who attacked Rodgers first by punching her that day. The woman then punched back and hit Isaac in the face.

Trigger warning: The following image can be disturbing

DJ3D @3dthebeast 10-year-old Florida girl shot and killed a woman who had gotten in a fight with her mother. The girl's mother, Lakrisha Isaac, 31, was arrested on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aggravated assault 10-year-old Florida girl shot and killed a woman who had gotten in a fight with her mother. The girl's mother, Lakrisha Isaac, 31, was arrested on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aggravated assault https://t.co/PvESZmL5dy

The incident occurred on the night of May 30 outside an apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department.

At one point, witnesses stated that Isaac handed over her backpack to her 10-year-old daughter. As the two women continued to fight, the 10-year-old began "rummaging through the backpack." Soon after, Rodgers fell to the floor with "a gunshot wound to the head," witnesses said.

Lakrisha Isaac and daughter placed under arrest for murder

Story continues below ad

At around 11:45 p.m. on May 30, Rodgers was grilling outside her unit in Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive when Lakrisha Isaac, who was allegedly drunk, walked up to Rodgers and slapped her, according to reports.

After Rodgers slapped back, the two women began fighting. Police then stated that Isaac handed her daughter a bag that contained a gun. The 10-year-old pulled the loaded firearm out of the purse and squeezed off two rounds, killing Rodgers.

Florida Police Scanner @FLPoliceScanner #OrangeCounty

#Orlando



During a fight with another woman, 31 year old Lakrisha Isaac, handed her 10 yr old daughter a bag with a firearm. It was the 10 yr old girl who then fired two shots killing 41 yr old Lashun Rogers at the Windsor Cove Apartments Monday night. During a fight with another woman, 31 year old Lakrisha Isaac, handed her 10 yr old daughter a bag with a firearm. It was the 10 yr old girl who then fired two shots killing 41 yr old Lashun Rogers at the Windsor Cove Apartments Monday night. #OrangeCounty#Orlando During a fight with another woman, 31 year old Lakrisha Isaac, handed her 10 yr old daughter a bag with a firearm. It was the 10 yr old girl who then fired two shots killing 41 yr old Lashun Rogers at the Windsor Cove Apartments Monday night.

Story continues below ad

The 41-year-old was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to MSN, Lakrisha Isaac was arrested on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence and child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aggravated assault with a firearm. She remained at the Orange County Jail on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday and was due in court later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Lakrisha Isaac's 10-year-old daughter was released into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her identity was not revealed given that she is a minor. Any charges against the young girl will be decided after a review by the State Attorney’s Office, police said.

Brian Face @BrianFace1 10-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED WOMAN FIGHTING WITH HER MOTHER

Orlando police say during a fight with another woman, 31 year old Lakrisha Isaac, handed her 10 yr old daughter a bag with a firearm. It was the 10 yr old girl who then fired two shots killing 41 yr old Lashun Rogers 10-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED WOMAN FIGHTING WITH HER MOTHEROrlando police say during a fight with another woman, 31 year old Lakrisha Isaac, handed her 10 yr old daughter a bag with a firearm. It was the 10 yr old girl who then fired two shots killing 41 yr old Lashun Rogers ‼️10-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED WOMAN FIGHTING WITH HER MOTHER‼️Orlando police say during a fight with another woman, 31 year old Lakrisha Isaac, handed her 10 yr old daughter a bag with a firearm. It was the 10 yr old girl who then fired two shots killing 41 yr old Lashun Rogers

Story continues below ad

Family and friends expressed grief over Rodgers' untimely death. Remembering her, they said that Rodgers was a beloved mother and grandmother who was known in the neighborhood for her kindness and giving spirit.

Arlene Mathis, the victim's aunt, also commented on Rodgers' death, saying:

"She did not deserve that. It was a simple argument. What mother does that? That’s the part that angers me. It’s not the actions of a child, it’s the actions of the mother."

While her only child, Ashia Johnson, said:

"It’s just good to know that people loved her as much as she loved people. And I really appreciate that."

Her best friend Stacey Johnson said,

"She would give you the shoes and the shirt off her back, literally. I’ve seen her do it. And she kept you laughing. Her humor … Oh my God, her spirit was awesome."

Story continues below ad

According to deputies, Isaac's daughter had yelled, "you shouldn’t have messed with my mother!"

When police questioned the 10-year-old, the latter claimed that Rodgers had hit her mother, Lakrisha Isaac, in the head with an object and threatened to bring her family to jump Isaac.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far