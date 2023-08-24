Why did Laura-Leigh leave Vanderpump Rules? Exploring the possibilities of her return to the show

Laura-Leigh is a 32-year-old well-known American actress who appeared in the very first season of the reality TV series Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. She became quite popular on the show. However, her presence on Vanderpump Rules was short-lived, as viewers saw her shocking departure from the show during season 1.

Since leaving Vanderpump Rules, Laura-Leigh has remained active in the acting industry as well as on social media. She has created a loyal fanbase by giving updates on her everyday life and engaging with fans on her social media platforms.

Even after several years have passed since her departure from Vanderpump Rules, fans are still wondering why Laura-Leigh left the program, as she was a prominent face on the reality series. As per WGTC, the primary reason behind the actress' exit from the Bravo show was her involvement with a big movie project starring Jennifer Aniston, which turned out to be the 2013 crime-comedy film We’re the Millers.

What happened to Laura-Leigh from Vanderpump Rules?

Although Laura-Leigh came into the limelight after her appearance in Vanderpump Rules, the reality TV series was not her first television or acting job. Even before arriving on the show, the actress, who is currently 32 years old, was a part of a number of movies and TV series.

She portrayed the significant role of Hope in the 2012 movie Lost Angeles and Amanda Lasher in the popular teen drama series Gossip Girl. She has also been a part of a few other notable movies and TV shows in her pre-Vanderpump Rules days, which included The Restaurante', The Ward, Numb3rs, Law & Order, and Bad Girls.

During her post-Vanderpump Rules days, Laura-Leigh showcased great determination and resilience to establish herself as a well-known face in the highly competitive acting industry. She continued to take on intriguing acting opportunities and found her voice as an actress.

The first acting role she ended up having right after her departure from the Bravo reality series was Kymberly in the 2013 movie We're the Millers, which starred high-profile actors like Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Jason Sudeikis, and Will Poulter.

Since then, she has been a pivotal part of several other noteworthy movies and short films, including Tooken, The Wild, the Child & the Miracle, Under the Silver Lake and Fatality. She has also been a series regular in the second season of The Client List. The actress gained more popularity after her portrayal of Ruby in Blue Bloods.

Fans of the actress have expressed their desire to see her return to the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, which is currently in its tenth season. After actor Gillian Jacobs gushed about Leigh's appearance on an episode of What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said she was the reason the actor started acting on the show in the first place, fans began to speculate about her possible return.

During the talk show episode, Jacobs said:

"You know who I actually met long before the show was Laura-Leigh,...I went to Juilliard, Laura-Leigh went to Juilliard. I was about two years out of college and one of the teachers called me and said, ‘We have this student who really wants to do indie films. Will you talk to her?"

"That’s actually why I started watching the show,...My boyfriend had Bravo on, I walked past him and I was like, ‘What is Laura-Leigh doing on?!’ So, I’m a day one."

However, the actress's chances of returning to the show are now slim, after series alum Katie Maloney stated in an interview with Andy Cohen that Laura-Leigh will not be returning for a second season.

“I have reached out in [the] recent past! She left me on [read].”

Despite all the speculation, the likelihood of Leigh making a comeback on Vanderpump Rules seems uncertain, as no official statements or news have been released indicating the actress' return to the show.