"Why Leah?": So You Think You Can Dance fans react to Leah Remini replacing Matthew Morrison as show's judge

Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance returned for an all-new groovy episode on Wednesday night. This week, the reality dance competition series unveiled its Top 12 contestants and celebrated its 300th episode. But that's not all, the series also introduced the new judge who replaced Matthew Morrison.

While viewers expected it to be either Mary Murphy or Nigel Lythgoe, they were surprised that it was Leah Remini. While fans have no personal hate against the actress, they weren't happy with the fact that she entered the competition as a judge.

Kay Jane @natsteacher #sytycd two questions. Why the big jump in your timeline? And why Leah? You don't need celebrities as judges. We loved the dancer panel.

Fans took to social media to share that she didn't have any experience in dancing and questioned if So You Think You Can Dance couldn't find any other professional dancer to join as the judge.

So You Think You Can Dance fans unhappy as Remini has minimal experience with dance

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that though Leah Remini was great and fun to watch, she doesn't know much about dance.

They added that she only had experience from her time on Dancing With The Stars, where she came in fifth. Some also questioned if the series couldn't find anyone else better to judge the competition.

Whataday😳 @Whatada15315194 #SYTYCD I really like Leah R but the only dance experience she has is dancing with the stars..is this true 🤔

King Tice. @OriginalSonji Can someone inform me of why Leah Reminini is a judge on #SYTYCD Can someone inform me of why Leah Reminini is a judge on #SYTYCD

See Why Designs @seewhydesigns_ #sytycd I'm mad it took me 20 mins to notice that was Leah Remini and not Mary. I know I can't be the only one though lol. Love them both 😩😭

Lois Elfman @LoisElfman Last #SYTYCD thought for tonight. Leah Remini is very enthusiastic and fun to watch, but she doesn't know dance. The judges should all know dance. Was there seriously no former competitor or choreographer available? @DANCEonFOX

bernardi beauty blog @BernardiBeauty #SYTYCD

I can't anymore. What happened to this show?



Also. I like Leah Remini but how is it possible they couldn't find a trained dancer to be a replacement judge?



bernardi beauty blog @BernardiBeauty #SYTYCD

I can't anymore. What happened to this show?

Also. I like Leah Remini but how is it possible they couldn't find a trained dancer to be a replacement judge?

#sweepitundertherug

Natalie @nat_dog9 I hate that Leah is a judge #sytycd

Jen Skaggs 🌊✌️ @JenLeeJohn Trying to watch So You Think You Can Dance but with Jojo Siwa and Leah Remini as judges I just can't make myself do it. Good thing they kept Cat and brought back Twitch but I doubt it is enough. #sytycd going back to watch Seinfeld tonight

jada @JadaJanea7 Leah crying really just tells me all I'll need to know about her judging for the season. #sytycd

Marissa @marissaeliza Love Leah Remini, but she is a knock off Mary Murphy with no dance experience. If I can't have Mary at least bring back a former contestant to judge. #SYTYCD

C.Tay @cakedoodle #SYTYCD @HOTtamaleTRAIN Can't believe they're putting that Leah Rimini lady on the panel. She's got an awful attitude and she is definitely no hot tamale. We miss you, Miss Mary Murphy! #BringBackMary

Callie @Callie_O I haven't watched #SYTYCD in years, but I'm not impressed. Not impressed with a "dance enthusiast" being a judge and not impressed with the first routine at all.

Shana 🤓🩰✡️ @shayz0rz



Shana 🤓🩰✡️ @shayz0rz

I, too, am a "dance enthusiast."Guess I just need to play Zack Morris' girlfriend on the worst, weirdest summer "season" of SBTB and the "hot wife" on some sitcoms so I, too, can be a judge? #SYTYCD

Robin Belesky @RBelesky @DANCEonFOX No offense to Leah Remini, but what qualifies her to judge an actual dance competition. Being BFFs with JLo? Let's get real! #SYTYCD has lost its credibility.

More details on what happened this week on So You Think You Can Dance on Episode 5 of season 17

Leah Remini joined Jojo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. Hosted by Cat Deeley, the series unveiled the Top 12 contestants who made it through the choreography round. The contestants who advanced had to perform in pairs this week. They all have only one goal, to win the title and nab the grand cash price of $100,000.

If Leah's entrance as a judge wasn't shocking enough for fans, Cat revealed that viewers from home would not get to vote this season. Instead, the studio audience would be the ones voting for their favorite performance.

The first performance of the night was by Virginia and James. They performed a hip-hop routine to Drop it Like It’s Hot by Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell Williams. tWitch shared that he loved their energy and swag.

Next up were Waverly and Jordan, who performed a contemporary routine to Bon in the Rain and the Lizard of Hope by Tom Rosenthal. JoJo shared that she loved their chemistry. Leah shared that she saw their connection.

One duo's performance where Leah and JoJo had different opinions was Thiago and Essence. They performed a contemporary routine to No More I Love Yous by Annie Lennox. The two danced among trees and smoke in a fairytale setting. tWitch was impressed that Essence could pull off a contemporary performance as a hip-hop dancer.

While Leah shared that the duo needed to connect more to the performance, JoJo disagreed. JoJo shared that she liked the story they were portraying through their dance but added that they needed to work on their nerves.

After all the 12 contestants were done with their performances, the studio audience cast their vote for their favorite performance. Four dancers were in danger of elimination. Luckily, since it was the series' 300th episode, tWitch revealed that there would be no elimination this week.

So You Think You Can Dance airs on Fox every Wednesday at 9 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

