Why is Lewis Capaldi extending tour break? Details explored as singer issues statement

Lewis Capaldi has issued a statement confirming the extension of his tour break citing he wants to be 100% before he returns to touring. After his Glastonbury performance, the singer took a break in June to work on his mental and physical health.

On December 31, 2023, Capaldi took to Instagram to share an update on his health and music. The singer stated:

"I've been working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with my Tourette’s and anxiety issues. I’m really happy to say I’ve noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June."

Lewis Capaldi addresses his decision to take a break while thanking his fans for the support they've shown him throughout this period.

"Which brings me to the reason for this big b*stard of a letter" - Lewis Capaldi on his postponed tour and album's extended edition release.

Three days ago, an official statement from Lewis Capaldi was posted on all his social media accounts addressing his current health situation.

This update was posted by Capaldi as an 'appreciation post' to fans who supported his decision to take a break from touring to focus on his health.

Earlier to this, Capaldi had issued a statement back in June after his Glastonbury set.

The artist took to Instagram to update fans on his decision to postpone his current tour, after the Glastonbury show, where he apologized for his decision, noting it wasn't an easy choice to make but he needed to spend more time getting his mental and physical health in order.

The singer cited he's still learning to adjust to the impact of his Tourette syndrome.

On New Year's Eve, this past Sunday, Lewis Capaldi followed up with his 'appreciation post' on both Instagram and X.

Expand Tweet

Fans ushered in with support for the star and praised him for taking a break to work on his health.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The artist thanked his fans, showing gratitude for the support he received regarding his decision to postpone the 2023 tour, back in June.

He wrote,

"The support was like nothing I’ve ever experienced and has made me more excited than ever to return to what I love at some point in the not too distant future."

The singer also issued a thanks to his fans for their positive reactions to his second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which was released last year in May. He identified his initial concerns regarding how the project would be perceived citing how terrified he was of disappointing his fans and not meeting their expectations, but was delighted with the reactions and support he received.

While simultaneously thanking fans for their support of his 2023 project release, Lewis Capaldi teased the idea of releasing an extended cut of the album which would include five new tracks.

"After some back and forth about whether or not it was the right thing to do, I've decided it would be a shame for these extra five songs, which are so incredibly special to me, to sit on my hard drive, never to see the light of day."

With that, Lewis Capaldi officially announced the release of Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent - Extended Edition, citing how excited he was and the project would be released on New Year's Day.

Lewis Capaldi Performs At PRYZM Kingston/ Image via Getty

Just as he said, the extended cut was released at midnight, on January 1, 2024. He continued with an apologetic statement for being unable to complete his tour, stating:

"These songs mean the world to me and I'd be gutted if I'd not been able to share them. Hope this tides you all over until we can get in a room and sing them together someday very soon."

For what's in store for his future, the star wrote about how he wants to take some more time to look after himself, write some new music, and reflect on some of the most incredible years of his life.

Adding to that statement the star said, he wanted to be sure he's at 100% before returning to his tour for more shows.

Fans react to Lewis Capaldi's new songs on the Extended Edition Album

Lewis Capaldi started the new year off with a deeply emotional music release, with an extended cut of his album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which hit streaming platforms on January 1, 2024.

Expand Tweet

With the extended edition of Lewis Capaldi's second studio album released, fans were thrilled and immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the addition of five new tracks to the album.

Here are soem of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lewis Capaldi, through the emotional depth and sadness of the new tracks, has left his fans in tears. He has yet to post a reaction to his fans' review of the additional five tracks on his extended album. The new Extended Edition of Capaldi's album can be streamed on Apple Music and Spotify.