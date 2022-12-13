Why is Lil Fizz trending on Twitter? Hilarious memes trend in wake of viral video 

Reality show star Lil Fizz has gone viral on Twitter after his explicit photos found their way to social media. The alleged nude photos were reportedly taken from his Only Fans page. Netizens have since taken trolling the singer relentlessly on social media.

For those who are unaware of the singer, the New Orleans-native rose to fame after he starred on the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Over the weekend, three explicit pictures of the entertainer were leaked on social media. According to Hollywood Unlocked, in one of the images, the singer was wearing an LA cap. The other two images, believed to be of his genital area, included a close-up shot of his derriere. Netizens were keen to get hold of the images. Evidently, internet users were scrambling online, asking for fellow Twitter users to send across the shocking pictures.

Netizens react to Lil Fizz’ explicit photos getting leaked on Twitter

Internet users were left flabbergasted after finding out why the 37-year-old was trending on Twitter. Those who saw the images also jokingly said on the social media platform that they regretted viewing the images. Several memes spread like wildfire online. A few hilarious tweets read:

stardust sweeper 🌠♋︎ @thegoldenjuly me checking to see why lil fizz is trending

me checking to see why lil fizz is trendinghttps://t.co/Pz61cwo1dM

👟 @dirtywhiteups Me checking to see why Lil Fizz is trending. Me checking to see why Lil Fizz is trending. https://t.co/arwxOLZrvN

Zak @zakeekinlaw When I went to see why Lil Fizz was trending When I went to see why Lil Fizz was trending https://t.co/qwSJq5BF4D

SeyvonTheGenie @SeyvonGenie i— sick… i clicked to see why lil fizz is trending and…i— sick… i clicked to see why lil fizz is trending and… 😭 i— sick… https://t.co/0XG9dTSLnn

Flank Lucas @TheGoodSin Do NOT check why Lil Fizz is trending smh Do NOT check why Lil Fizz is trending smh https://t.co/Vl8liOlsQ7

n.j.whitfield @DmvSocialife Y’all just put anything on my timeline…now I could have lived another 60 years with out seeing Lil Fizz 🕳️ Y’all just put anything on my timeline…now I could have lived another 60 years with out seeing Lil Fizz 🕳️ https://t.co/FzB3IHOa1x

íαn △⃒⃘ @KingBarbTingz Just saw why Lil Fizz was trending, Jesus take the wheel. Just saw why Lil Fizz was trending, Jesus take the wheel. https://t.co/YpDzxqhz4f

P. Against The World🤘🏿🕊 @chillin662 *clicks to see the real reason why Lil Fizz is trending*



*clicks to see the real reason why Lil Fizz is trending* https://t.co/jGFU0aZoHH

At the time of writing this article, Lil Fizz had not addressed the picture leak. However, he remained active on Instagram. Yesterday, he posted an image of himself alongside @air_killakam at a basketball court. Today, he shared a comical House of Highlights post on his Instagram story.

This is not the first time he has had to deal with his private content finding its way online. In February, an explicit video of him made its way to Twitter.

Who is Lil Fizz?

Along with starring in the Love & Hip Hop series, the Los Angeles-born was also a member of hip-hop group B2K which was active between 2001 and 2004. J-Boog, Raz-B and Omarion were also part of the band. Their group gained traction from their collaboration with P. Diddy on their second album Pandemonium!’s song Bump, Bump, Bump.

Lil Fizz, whose real name is Dreux Pierre Frederic, has two older siblings, his sister Brooke and brother Chez. The actor-singer also has a song Kamron, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Moniece Slaughter.

The rapper also dated television personality Apryl Jones in 2019. The relationship became controversial as Jones was the ex-girlfriend of Fizz’s former bandmate Omarion. Fizz and Jones called it quits in 2020. The following year, Fizz publicly apologized to Omarion for dating Jones during their band’s Millennium tour. Fizz said:

“I don’t think it would be right if I didn’t take this moment, bro, to publicly apologize to you. I did some f**ked up s**t to my brother and I’m not proud of it, man. So I want to stand here, humbly, and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

Omarion went on to accept Fizz’s apology.

Currently, Fizz holds 1.3 million followers on his official Instagram account. According to Celebrity Net Worth he also boasts a net worth of two million dollars.

Poll : 0 votes