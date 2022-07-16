Why did Lottie Evans' boyfriend Todd get into a fight with Ilan Luttway on Forever Summer: Hamptons?

Amazon Prime Video has released eight binge-worthy episodes of Forever Summer: Hamptons, the platform's first foray into reality content. The series captures twelve young adults who try to make the most of their summer holidays in the Hamptons until all of them have to start a new semester in their respective colleges. They work at the seaside hotel in the morning and then spend some quality time with each other.

The cast of Forever Summer: Hamptons do have their share of fun but it is not without drama. In the episode ahead of the finale, viewers saw Lottie's boyfriend Todd get into a heated fight with Ilan over the latter's earlier behavior towards his girlfriend. While Ilan didn't initially understand the situation, he was disappointed with Todd for behaving that way in public.

The cast is from diverse backgrounds and they all led very different lifestyles previously. They navigate friendships, relationships, and family issues throughout the summer. The members are Avery Solomon, Ilan Luttway, Emelye Ender, Hunter Hulse, Sophia Messa, Juliet Clarke, Lottie Evans, Frankie Hammer, Reid Rubio, Shannon Stoane, Habtamu "Habs" Coulter, and Milo Munshin.

Todd asked Forever Summer: Hamptons cast member Ilan to not speak with his girlfriend Lottie anymore

Early on in the season, Ilan expressed romantic interest in Lottie and wanted to take her on a date. However, after he realized that she had a boyfriend, the star eventually moved on. Lottie strongly bonded with Todd for a few months.

Lottie's friends Milo and Shannon discussed her relationship over at brunch. The Forever Summer: Hamptons stars talked about how strong her connection with Todd had become and seemed elated about the same. However, the duo felt that they were missing out on spending some quality time with their friend.

Milo said:

"Since..I don't know Todd..I feel like I'm missing a lot of her life."

Shannon revealed that she met Todd while they were in Montauk, but she had her own circle of friends visiting and therefore could not spend enough time with him to have a proper conversation about him and Lottie.

When Todd came to visit Lottie in the Hamptons, the couple had a conversation about the latter's interaction with Ilan. She revealed that she had been having a lot of fun and expressed her desire to make many friends. However, the Forever Summer: Hamptons star expressed her concerns with Ilan and said:

"But like, things didn't start off so smoothly with Ilan. And like, he kind of thought we were going out on a date and -- I don't know, I think it was a misunderstanding but I said I was sorry that he got that impression."

Lottie assured Todd that the matter had been resolved and there was nothing to worry about. The couple made their first official appearance at Avery's party where Lottie introduced her boyfriend to everyone, including Ilan.

However, Todd wasn't very impressed and constantly badgered Lottie, telling her that he wanted to "punch his (Ilan's) face" or that Ilan "deserves a sock." Lottie asked him not to confront him because it could get embarrassing for her in front of her friends, but Todd did the exact opposite. He went up to Ilan and asked him to not speak with his girlfriend anymore. This caused a heated argument between the two that left Ilan looking for answers.

Lottie addressed the issue with Ilan in the finale episode of Forever Summer: Hamptons. The duo addressed the misunderstanding. In the beginning, they constantly blamed each other for not understanding the situation, but Ilan made amends in the end when everyone joined him for his birthday celebration.

Episodes of Forever Summer: Hamptons are currently airing on Amazon Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far