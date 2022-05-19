Why are Married at First Sight fans not shocked that Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar got divorced after the show?

In last week's episode of Married at First Sight, all the couples announced that they were planning on staying married. However, on tonight's reunion episode, Michael and Jasmina revealed that they were no longer together.

The Married at First Sight couple had a rough start to their relationship as they were awkward around each other for the first month. Jasmina also insisted on Michael listening to her and doing things her way.

The couple did get intimate before Decision Day, but their announcement to stay married came as a surprise. Fans felt that Jasmina had friend zoned Michael from the very beginning, while Michael gave it his all throughout the show.

Many fans believed that the couple had serious communication and intimacy issues. They were not surprised that Jasmina and Michael eventually decided to get a divorce.

Married at First Sight Season 14 followed the lives of four Boston couples who got married without meeting each other. The couples were:

Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher

Married at First Sight fans react to news of Michael and Jasmina's divorce

Tonight on Married at First Sight's Boston reunion, Michael and Jasmina revisited their journey on the show and revealed that they did not talk to each other after a fight during the first month of the experiment.

The two revealed that they had separated after the show. Jasmina wasn't currently dating anyone. Michael was interested in someone but has not gone on a date since the show came to an end. The two also revealed that they were still good friends after the divorce.

Jasmina said that she was very open to the entire experience. On Decision Day, Jasmina had told Michael that she did not know him well enough. After the experiment ended, the couple had a serious argument and decided to part ways.

Fans largely blamed Jasmina and believed that Michael deserved better. They were not shocked by the couple's decision.

Coop ♓️ @SuperCooper222 #MarriedAtFirstSight I’m pretty sure Michael and Jasmina had these same feelings during decision day, so why even play around and yes? 🤷🏾‍♀️ #MAFS I’m pretty sure Michael and Jasmina had these same feelings during decision day, so why even play around and yes? 🤷🏾‍♀️ #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

Kiki Jasimine @kiki_jasimine I’m happy that they are good friends. The truth is that Michael was friend-zone and wanted more. I wish Michael and Jasmina (yes, I won’t be rude) the best. They were not meant to be. #MAFS #MAFS Boston #MarriedAtFirstSight I’m happy that they are good friends. The truth is that Michael was friend-zone and wanted more. I wish Michael and Jasmina (yes, I won’t be rude) the best. They were not meant to be. #MAFS #MAFSBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/JZnAubOinW

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight



Michael constantly opened himself up every week, being vulnerable & allat while Jasmina just watched & she said she’s put in more work than him?!

Michael constantly opened himself up every week, being vulnerable & allat while Jasmina just watched & she said she’s put in more work than him?! #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightMichael constantly opened himself up every week, being vulnerable & allat while Jasmina just watched & she said she’s put in more work than him?!https://t.co/LlftHpMHaz

— Nelly @AyoNelly_ #marriedatfirstsight Well theirs a shocker 🙄 *not* . Jasmina was never into him I can’t believe she even said yes on decision day #mafs Well theirs a shocker 🙄 *not* . Jasmina was never into him I can’t believe she even said yes on decision day #mafs #marriedatfirstsight

Teju @Tehjooo Tbh we knew they wouldn’t make it once they decided to live separately after decision day. #mafs Tbh we knew they wouldn’t make it once they decided to live separately after decision day. #mafs

Michael and Jasmina's journey on Married at First Sight

Jasmina and Michael have always had trouble communicating with each other. Jasmina even refused to get intimate with Michael at one point. However, the two later made a serious effort to reconnect and went to a psychic for advice. However, Jasmina did not seem to have developed feelings for Michael. She was also insecure about his two female roommates.

On Decision Day, Jasmina revealed that her husband lacked accountability. Michael said that he did not join the show to make friends, and he mentioned that he had the sole intention of meeting his life partner. On Decision Day, the couple decided to stay together and give their relationship some more time.

The second part of the reunion of Married at First Sight will air on Lifetime on May 25 at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Siddharth Satish