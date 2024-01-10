Why was Martell Holt arrested? Charges explored as Love & Marriage star is held in Huntsville

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt was arrested on January 9, 2024, on charges of misdemeanor third-degree domestic violence and harassing communication. The situations leading to his arrest were not revealed except that the arrest happened in Alabama and was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Holt's representatives have not commented on anything related to his arrest. Holt previously pursued a career in real estate and he later shifted his focus towards television, as per HotNewHipHop.

Martell Holt has been accused of domestic violence: Arrest and further updates explained

Martell Holt was arrested on Tuesday at 4:02 p.m. but there are no details available on the incident to which the arrest is linked. WFTV 9 reported that Holt was held at the Madison County Jail for around three hours and released at 7:01 p.m. on bail.

The Huntsville Police Department has not shared an official statement on the entire matter. According to WAAY-TV, Martell's co-star Marsau Scott shared a brief statement, which reads:

"I've heard the unfortunate news and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in this terrible situation."

While more details on his arrest are currently awaited, this is not Martell Holt's first arrest. He was previously arrested last March after he reportedly assaulted Arionne Curry, his child's mother.

In another instance in June 2023, charges of child abuse were imposed by his ex-wife Melody Holt. Melody was previously seeking a protective order against him in 2022 and stated that Martell was abusive towards the kids, as per the court documents. The duo were married for around 12 years and they got divorced in 2020.

Martell Holt is a popular face in the entertainment industry: Work on television and career

Legit that Martell Holt was initially involved in real estate. This also led to the establishment of a company called Holt Custom Homes which helps people build their dream house.

Martell soon became popular for his appearances in the reality TV series Love and Marriage: Huntsville. The series aired on OWN TV and received positive feedback from critics and audience. He is additionally known as the founder of a company called Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC in collaboration with his ex-wife Melody.

Holt's net worth is $20 million. He has addressed his work experience in a book titled The 9 to 5 Entrepreneur: Twelve Questions to Consider Before Taking the Leap.

Martell Holt has been linked to reality star Sheree Whitfield since 2022, after the pair were reportedly spotted going out together on multiple occasions, and Martell also assisted Sheree in forming her clothing brand, She by Sheree. While speaking to Andy Cohen last year, Sheree addressed her relationship with Martell and said:

"When he's with me, we have the most amazing time. He's very respectful, but I pulled back a little bit because I'm always getting caught up in his mess."

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Sheree clarified that she and Martell have "always been friends."