"What in the Drew": RHOA fans believe Sheree Whitfield resembles Drew Sidora after they accuse her of plastic surgery

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Sheree Whitfield, who joined the show in 2008, has recently been under scrutiny. While the reality star has been open about having non-surgical cosmetic procedures done in the past, a recent appearance of the reality star left fans wondering if she got more work done.

In a recent press event, the reality star and philanthropist was noted as looking a little different and unlike herself.

The reality star recently did a quick promo video for the She Duffel Bag from She the Sheree brand and took to social media to share her recent appearance. However, fans noted that the famous reality star looked completely different and that she looked a lot like Drew Sidora.

Fans took to social media to react to the reality star’s change in appearance and noted that she should stop changing her face. They stated “what in the Drew” while noting the uncanny resemblance to the fellow RHOA star and further comparing her to several reality stars.

Fans react to RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield’s change of appearance

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Sheree Whitfield recently found herself under the microscope as fans accused her of going under the knife and changing her appearance.

The reality star appeared on Angela Ye’s Way Up podcast in New York, where she promoted her new She Duffel Bag from her brand She by Sheree.

Fana took to social media to comment on her changed appearance and told the star that she looks completely different and should stop working on her face. While several users commented that she looks really good, others stated that she looks like her fellow cast member Drew Sidora.

They further wondered why she was trying to look like her current boyfriend’s ex-wife, Melody Holt, from Love & Marriage: Huntsville, while others compared her to Khloe Kardashian. While they added that she’s beautiful, they also added that, as of late, the RHOA cast member has been using too much facetune.

This is not the first time Sheree Whitfield has been accused of having plastic surgery this year. In March 2023, the reality star faced the same fate after she uploaded a picture of Dr. Simon Ourian, a cosmetic dermatologist.

At the time, fans slammed the television personality for going overboard with her appearance and the constant changes, but it did not sit well with America’s Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille. While Whitfield’s comments section was filled with hate, the model sent some positivity her way.

In March, Eva wrote in support of Whitfield, saying that she ran into her the other day at Nobu and that the reality star looked beautiful. She added that haters are going to hate and that Sheree has “always been a gorgeous girl.”

Monyetta Shaw-Carter returns in season 15 of RHOA as a friend

RHOA is currently airing season 15 on Bravo. The latest season features several cast members, including Kandi Burruss, Kenya Morre, Sheree Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross. Bravo states that Monyetta Shaw-Carter returns in season 15 as a friend and will be joined by new friend Courtney R. Rhodes.

Tune in on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET to watch this week’s episode of RHOA on Bravo.

