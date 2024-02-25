Why is Netflix's Dark difficult to understand? Reasons explored

Dark, the captivating new German-language series on Netflix, features a maze of intricate concepts, plots, and character arcs that viewers may find challenging to follow. The title, which debuted in December 2017, is still among Netflix's most popular non-English series.

A significant portion of the 10-episode season is set in caves and dark rooms, amidst the ominous depths of a forest, or in dimly lit rooms with flickering lights, alluding to the terrible moral decay that seems to be descending upon the planet. Conceptually gloomy, the series is full of secrets, grotesque murders, cheating spouses, and dead birds that drop out of the sky.

The synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"When two children go missing in a small German town, its sinful past is exposed along with the double lives and fractured relationships that exist among four families as they search for the kids. The mystery-drama series introduces an intricate puzzle filled with twists that includes a web of curious characters, all of whom have a connection to the town's troubled history -- whether they know it or not."

An overview of themes in Netflix's Dark and why the series may be difficult to understand

Netflix's Dark is seemingly similar to the first iteration of David Lynch and Mark Frost's groundbreaking Twin Peaks from the 1990s, except instead of a lumber mill, the town is dominated by a boiling nuclear power station. Dark is about a group of people that live in a community, each with their issues and connections to the past and present.

Though it can be difficult to understand at first, the split-screen image and multicolored structure offer numerous hidden jewels and hints about where each season might go. Those watching Dark should also pay close attention to the opening credits and the visuals, as this will aid in their comprehension of the program.

Writers of television series typically concentrate on the primary character. While the main focus of Dark is on Jonas and Martha's tale, every character that has been introduced during the series plays a major role in establishing the sequence of events in the title.

Netflix's Dark may also be rather confusing as it features the idea that "everything is connected," which frequently calls for delving further into the pasts of the supporting cast. Hence, even though viewers might be inclined to support the show's heroes, it's important to remember that each character has a distinct story to tell.

The idea of time travel is elevated to entirely new heights in the Netflix series. With each scene change, viewers will be thrust into a new universe due to the 33-year time travel loop established in the show. As a result, individuals should be prepared to delve further into the ideas of alternate worlds. The show's unusual blend of time and place strengthens its central tenet—that everything is interconnected.

Due to Netflix's Dark's intricate investigation into time travel, each of the key characters has experienced death and rebirth. While season 3 delves deeper into this idea, characters have concurrently lived and died in other dimensions, which could make the title a confusing watch. However, this is fantastic news for fans since it implies that even if their favorite character dies in one dimension, they might still be living in a parallel one.

Aside from delving into the meaning of life, Dark explores several other topics, including time travel, family history, the effects of nuclear energy, sadness, and loss.