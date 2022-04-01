Why are netizens commenting 'wanna hear a joke, Murray' under Will Smith's TikTok? Meaning behind trend explained

Will Smith has been in the news ever since his altercation with Chris Rock on the Oscars stage. Rock had cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett, which infuriated Smith to the point where the actor decided to go up on the stage and hit Rock, before coming back to his seat and yelling:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

The incident went viral within minutes of its broadcast, initiating a debate on social media. While some criticized Smith for his violent behavior on the world stage, others commended him for supporting his wife.

Astonishingly, the incident generated numerous memes on the internet. And trolls online did not leave a single stone unturned to create a joke about the event.

The most recent of these online memes is users leaving a "wanna hear a joke, Murray" comment on Will Smith's latest TikTok.

Netizens are comparing Will Smith to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

Smith is fairly active on social media and uses TikTok quite frequently. The actor decided to show off his and Jada's Oscar outfits to his fans in a TikTok video. The video had the caption,

"Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos"

He paired the video with audio which complemented the caption very well and said:

" Good morning everyone! God has let me live another day, and I'm about to make it everybody's problem."

But users are drawing parallels to the video and the event from the Oscars, and have decided to troll the King Richard star with comments like these:

@ceeloud_ : And Choose chaos you did

@pardonmydrama : Y'all been choosing chaos for a while now I'm ready for it to stop

@jackdgrazer : This aged really well.

But some went even further, and started to compare Will Smith with Joaquin Phoenix's character from the 2019 movie, Joker.

In the movie, Phoenix's character Arthur Fleck/Joker is invited for an interview on a live TV show. Somewhere in the middle of the show,he gets upset at host Murray Franklin (played by Robert De Niro) for broadcasting an embarrassing video of him. He then asks him, “How about another joke, Murray?” and proceeds to shoot him with a gun.

Netizens are using this reference and spamming the aforementioned TikTok video with comments that say,

'wanna hear a joke, Murray'

A few are tweaking the sentence and exchanging "Murray" for "Smith."

Comments on Will Smith's TikTok video (Image via @willsmith/TikTok)

Will Smith issued a public apology to Chris Rock and the Academy Awards

Smith apologized to the Academy Awards committee in his acceptance speech for the "Best Actor" award he received for his work in the biographical drama King Richard. His speech included,

"I want to apologize to the academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees."

However, he didn't mention Rock in his speech or apologize to him, until 3 days later in his official public apology.

In the apology, he explained that while he was used to taking jokes about himself, a joke about his wife's medical condition was "too much" to bear. He apologized to Chris Rock, The Academy and his King Richard colleagues for the outburst.

An "apology post" from Chris Rock was circulating online, which was later found to be fake. The actor performed publicly on Thursday, March 2 for the first time since the incident and refused to comment on the incident.

Edited by Somava Das