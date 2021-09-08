Why did the original Blue's Clues guy leave? Fans react as Steve Burns explains his departure in heartfelt message 

On September 8, Steve Burns appeared on a video by Nick Jr. addressing his 'abrupt' departure from Blue's Clues in 2002. The actor and TV personality was the original host of the show since its inception in 1995.

Steve Burns, who left Blue's Clues in 2002, recently explained the reasons behind his departure. The host mentioned:

"You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue, and find clues, and talk to Mr. Salt, and freak out about the mail, and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news… I'm leaving'."

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

The video had the caption,

"So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25

This insinuates that Steve Burns left the show in 2002 to pursue his higher education. Steve was born in 1973, which means he was around 22-years-old in 2002.

Here's how fans reacted to Steve Burns' explaining departure from Blue's Clues, after 19-years

In the video, Burns acknowledged that his decision to leave Blue's Clues came as a surprise to many. The former host also addressed his viewers and expressed gratitude towards them.

ok suffer with me pic.twitter.com/65HDTkIQZC — r 🧈🐰 (@epipeny) September 7, 2021

Not Steve being proud of me 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dEAVmzmZ7N — Bri ✨ (@storymodebae) September 7, 2021

steve from blues clues



How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/fE4C746ktC — aMucc simu liu stan account (@amurkymuc) September 7, 2021

me: i HATE parasocial relationships!!! 🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️



steve from blues clues: i never forgot you 🥺🐶💙



me: pic.twitter.com/KscMEmbwwK — raegan (@raegarooni) September 7, 2021

now that steve from blues clues apologized i can begin to work on my issues with men



2021 is about healing — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) September 7, 2021

I didn’t even know I needed Blues Clues closure until now. https://t.co/UJGnnto11i — Virginia’s Very Own (@Dvrryl2times) September 7, 2021

far too old to be sobbing over blues clues and yet...here i am pic.twitter.com/Bw0jeNiSx5 — 💫Kiara💫 (@kiaraspeaks) September 7, 2021

Blues Clues Steve is proud of me and says i still look good so you can't tell me SHIT for the rest of the week — Lil Nas Ash (@adashtra) September 7, 2021

Me when I saw Steve message from Blues Clues trending. pic.twitter.com/yfznJ5OqoA — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 7, 2021

Me: Parasocial relationships can be extremely problematic.



Steve from Blues Clues tells me he's proud of me: pic.twitter.com/fiCy5GNuGN — Deej Storer (@DnDeej) September 7, 2021

Steve Burns said,

"And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it's just, it's just so amazing, right?"

Burns further added,

"I mean, we started out with clues, and now, it's what? Student loans, and jobs and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know."

After Burns' departure from Blue's Clues in 2002, there have been several rumors and speculations surrounding it. Some fans even speculated that Steve Burns had died from a heroin overdose. The Pennsylvania native refuted these claims by appearing on the Today show in 2003.

Also Read

Donovan Patton replaced Burns before Blue's Clues ended in 2006. Blue's Clues also had a UK version hosted by Kevin Duala and a Portuguese spin-off that Duarte Gomes hosted.

Edited by Siddharth Satish