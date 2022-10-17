Why do people think Tupac is alive? Malaysia conspiracy explained as Suge Knight's son's theory resurfaces online

The late American rapper Tupac Shakur is still alive and living in Malaysia, according to claims made by Suge Knight's son.

Shakur was shot on September 7, 1996, after he attended the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon fight at Las Vegas' MGM Grand. He was driving to an afterparty with his music executive at the time, Suge Knight, in his black BMW when a white car pulled up and fatally shot him four times. He died six days later in the hospital at the age of 25.

༒ @90sdose Tupac in 1993. Photographed by Michel Haddi. Tupac in 1993. Photographed by Michel Haddi. https://t.co/vAkmcQ1QoP

That night, Knight had persuaded Tupac to go and watch the match between the wrestlers and was also the last person the rapper saw before dying. Suge Knight is currently serving a jail sentence of 28 years in a hit-and-run case from 2015.

It has been 26 years since Tupac's confirmed death, but conspiracy theories and rumors about Shakur being alive and surviving the shooting have been going around. A better-known conspiracy theory suggests that the rapper fled to Cuba after faking his death. This theory gained some traction over the years as the late rapper's aunt, Assata Shakur, was granted political asylum in Cuba.

However, the alleged claims made by Knight's son were the ones that shocked the late rapper's fans the most.

Suge Knight's son first claimed that Tupac Shakur's alive in 2018

Claims about Tupac Shakur's alleged whereabouts resurfaced online after Suge Knight's son Jacob's recent interview with Yahoo. The 23-year-old is currently appearing on the VH1 show, Love & Listings.

While promoting the show via his interview, he also recalled how the internet reacted when he first posted about the rapper being alive. Speaking with Lyndsey Parker, he said,

“When I said it, the whole world stopped moving. Everybody was like, ‘What's going on?’ I went and got 200,000 followers within two days. And I was like, ‘Wow, like this is, this is crazy. Germany's calling me [to do interviews], and I don't even speak German!’ So, I don't even know what to do. Pretty much the reason why I did it, there's a purpose for it, and you actually have to tune into the show to see why.”

Jacob first made the claim that Tupac Shakur was alive and living in Malaysia in 2018 on his Instagram handle. He then shared a string of images of Shakur's look-alike hugging celebrities like 50 Cent and Beyonce.

Jamin🦅 @jaminszn 2. Is that a photo of Tupac and Beyoncé? 2. Is that a photo of Tupac and Beyoncé? https://t.co/3xKTuNrnJV

As per Joe UK, he wrote:

"Tupac is alive… he never left us."

Suge Jacob Knight also posted a video of a man who looked like the rapper. The footage was shot in Malaysia and Jacob claimed that an anonymous organization is trying to stop him from sharing it online.

Next, he shared a series of texts from someone who was seemingly angry that he leaked the alleged information about the rapper. The message read:

Dé Cure @DecureOfficial Suge Knight Jr



Is convinced Tupac Shakur is not only alive but is living in Malaysia.



What y'all think Cap or No Cap 🤔 Suge Knight Jr Is convinced Tupac Shakur is not only alive but is living in Malaysia. What y'all think Cap or No Cap 🤔 https://t.co/tIhl6eVgMu

"You said to much. Time for you to go [sic]."

To this, Jacob replied:

"The truth will be out and I’m not going anywhere."

Jacob posted another footage stating that the "Illuminati" were following him.

Información Real de Musica @RealMusicInfo ATENCIÓN



El hijo de Suge Knight afirma que Tupac Shakur está vivo y vive en Malasia.🕊️ ATENCIÓNEl hijo de Suge Knight afirma que Tupac Shakur está vivo y vive en Malasia.🕊️ 🚨ATENCIÓN🚨El hijo de Suge Knight afirma que Tupac Shakur está vivo y vive en Malasia.🕊️ https://t.co/B7Vj45Lu2u

"Beware of fake accounts. Their job is to distract you. The Illuminati are all about power. This is why you see powerful names getting locked up."

In January 2019, Jacob suggested that the supposedly alive rapper was working on new music and was "back in the studio."

In his recent interview with Yahoo, Jacob hinted that people would have to watch his new docu-series to find out some of the unreleased material from Tupac.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes