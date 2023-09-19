Why are the remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour getting postponed? Details explored amid serious criminal allegations

English comedian and actor Russell Brand's upcoming stand-up tour dates in the United Kingdom have been postponed following disturbing allegations made by multiple women, including r*pe, s**ual assault, and emotional abuse. The 48-year-old comedian had been set to perform three shows as part of his “Bipolarisation” tour over the next two weeks, but these plans have been put on hold amidst the ongoing controversy.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Theatre Royal Windsor, the tour's promoters announced the postponement of the remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows. The statement read,

"We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows; we don't like doing it — but we know you'll understand."

Refunds or rescheduled dates have not been announced.

Russell Brand issues statements about his tour postponement and the allegations against him

Despite the allegations and the subsequent postponement of several tour dates, the English comedian did proceed with his scheduled performance at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London on Saturday night. The Rock of Ages star was photographed leaving the venue after the show, his eyes hidden behind sunglasses.

During the performance, which garnered a standing ovation, Brand addressed an audience of approximately 2,000 people, expressing gratitude for their support.

As per BBC News, Brand told the crowd,

"I really appreciate your support, I love you, and I want to do a fantastic show for you, There are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about, and I appreciate that you will understand."

Russell also spoke about the allegations made against him. Brand took to YouTube and uploaded a video to explain the whole issue. He said in his video that he “absolutely refutes” the claims made against him.

“I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks. But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”

Earlier on the same Saturday, Brand became the focal point of a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and the U.K. current affairs show Channel 4 Dispatches. The investigation revealed serious allegations made by five women, including a 16-year-old, who accused Brand of r*pe, s**ual assault, and physical and emotional abuse. Four of the accusers chose to remain anonymous.

"I support Russell Brand": Fans and Elon Musk came in support of him after the r*pe allegations

Russell Brand's fans and even high-profile figures like Elon Musk have shown their support for the comedian amidst the serious r*pe allegations. On Twitter, a wave of reactions emerged, with fans expressing their belief in Brand's innocence and defending his character.

Elon Musk, known for his active presence on social media, also chimed in to back the comedian by sharing that he supports Russell Brand and that he is not evil. Fans are also supporting him on the internet. One fan shared that Brand is innocent until proven guilty, and another fan shared that they are desperate to destroy him.

Netizen in support of Russell Brand (Image via X)

Elon Musk comes out in support of Russell Brand (Image via X)

The situation continues to provoke passionate discussions about the complexities surrounding allegations of this nature. It is expected that Brand will release an official press release along with his YouTube video statements.

After starting his career as a comedian and later venturing into presenting on MTV UK, Russell Brand secured a pivotal role in 2004 as the host of the TV show Big Brother's Big Mouth, a spin-off of the popular show Big Brother. In 2007, he made his debut in a significant film role in St Trinian's, and the subsequent year saw him landing a prominent part in the romantic comedy-drama Forgetting Sarah Marshall.