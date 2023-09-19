"Have all of his shows live on X": Russell Brand YouTube demonetization sparks online debate, leaves internet divided

Russell Brand’s YouTube channels have been suspended by the platform from making money through adverts following multiple r*pe and s**ual assault allegations against the English comedian. YouTube reasoned that it suspended the monetization of Russell’s channels for violating its “Creator Responsibility policy.”

On Tuesday, September 19, a YouTube spokesperson said that YouTube takes action if a creator’s behavior outside of the platform harms its employees, users, or the ecosystem in general.

YouTube confirmed to the BBC that its decision to suspend the 48-year-old’s revenue streams will apply to all the channels owned and operated by Russell. Apart from his main, the comedian has three other channels on the platform: Stay Free With Russell Brand, Football Is Nice, and Awakening With Russell.

He has over six million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, where he speaks about anti-establishment politics, spirituality, mental health, and conspiracy theories. Many of the comedian’s subscribers and followers were not happy about YouTube’s decision to demonetize Russell’s videos on the platform.

Following the allegations, the remaining shows of the comedian’s Bipolarisation tour were also postponed. One user took to X (also known as Twitter) and wrote that Russell Brand should do his live shows on X.

Demonetization of Russell Brand's YouTube videos sparks debate online

Many opposed YouTube’s blocking of Russell Brand’s revenue from the platform. They called YT out for considering Russell guilty even though the comedian has not yet been convicted of the allegations or is yet to be proven innocent. Some even hinted at the political authorities plotting this whole thing because Russell addresses many political issues on his YouTube channel.

Internet erupts in a debate after YouTube decides to demonetize Russell's videos on the platform. (Image via X/@disclosetv)

However, those who chose to believe the purported victims of Russell Brand before anything was legally proven were happy with YouTube’s decision. Some even suggested that YouTube suspend his channel until he is proven innocent.

Internet erupts in a debate after YouTube decides to demonetize Russell's videos on the platform. (Image via X/@popbase)

Russell Brand denied r*pe and SA allegations

YouTube’s decision came after a detailed joint investigation by the Times, Channel 4 Dispatches, and the Sunday Times revealed last week that four women accused Russell Brand of predatory and abusive behavior. The women alleged emotional abuse, s**ual assault, and r*pe that reportedly took place between 2006 and 2013.

Russell Brand denied the allegations in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday, September 16. He claimed he had a promiscuous life in the past, but all his relationships had been “always consensual.”

However, YouTube reasoned that it ought to protect its users in such scenarios. It also noted that while such bans over SA allegations are rare, similar suspensions of adverts have been executed in the past from popular American make-up artist and internet personality James Charles’ channel and David Dobrik, a Slovak internet personality’s channel.