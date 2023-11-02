Why Rick and Morty is a must-watch series? Exploring the show's popularity and what makes it so special

Rick and Morty is a popular American adult animated show. It mixes sci-fi and comedy elements within each episode. It is streaming on Adult Swim, a part of Cartoon Network famous for late-night programs.

The series is about Rick Sanchez, a smart and sarcastic scientist who takes his grandson Morty Smith on wild adventures to different planets and dimensions, using portals and a flying saucer.

The show was inspired by a short parody film of Back to the Future made by Justin Roiland for Channel 101, a short-film festival co-created by Dan Harmon. However, Roiland was let go by Adult Swim in January 2023 and does not work on the show anymore. The show has been praised for being original, creative, and funny.

The show is now in its seventh season, which is part of a big deal with Cartoon Network that ordered 70 new episodes, making the show last until season ten. Season 7 premiered on October 15, 2023. Each episode of the seventh season is released every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty: Exploring the show’s popularity

Rick and Morty is a huge merchandising and media franchise that has earned millions of dollars. The show has a loyal fan base that loves its mix of humor, drama, sci-fi, and satire. It explores various themes such as the meaning of life, the nature of reality, the ethics of science, and the influence of culture.

Rick and Morty is a show that combines adventures with the life of the Smith family. It's incredibly popular among adults between the ages of 18 and 24, making it the highest-rated comedy series on TV. The series has been recognized with two Emmy Awards for its animated storytelling and has also received two Annie Awards.

The show also parodies various genres and tropes from sci-fi movies, TV shows, video games, comics, and literature. Some examples are Jurassic Park, Inception, The Matrix, Doctor Who, Star Wars, Star Trek, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and many more.

The two protagonists of the series are Rick and his grandson Morty. Rick is a scientist and a brilliant inventor who has the ability to create a wide range of items, from a portal gun to a tiny battery. However, he also struggles with alcoholism and the feelings of sadness and isolation that come with it. His mindset always pushes him to the limits of what can be achieved.

On the other hand, Morty is a kind-hearted teenager who may be somewhat naive but is still trying to find his purpose in life.

Rick and Morty: What makes it so special?

Rick and Morty, a television series, has garnered a fan base since 2013. It has received many awards, including an Emmy Award for its exceptional animated programming. Critics have praised the show for its originality, creativity, and fearlessness in addressing certain social issues. It blends humor and intellect to evoke laughter, tears, and contemplation within an episode.

What sets Rick and Morty apart is their display of concepts. The duo consistently pushes the boundaries of television animation with their entertaining science fiction ideas. The show's wit shines through with jokes that nod to pop culture and philosophical musings. It fearlessly tackles subjects in a manner that's both enjoyable and thought-provoking.

The series boasts a style that combines 2D animation with impressive 3D CGI effects. Structured as a sitcom format, each episode tells its own story while contributing to an overarching narrative that unfolds across seasons. This approach allows for continuity between episodes through hints and surprising revelations.

Moreover, the show embraces the concept of multiverse exploration, opening doors to possibilities, situations, versions of characters, and more. This show is filled with emotions. Despite its humor and cynical perspective on life, Rick and Morty is ultimately a show that centers around the theme of family—a must-watch funny and smart show.