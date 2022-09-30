Explored: Why did Robert kill his wife Stacy Feldman?

NBC Dateline is slated to air a two-hour-long episode this Friday, September 30, 2022, covering Stacy Feldman's 2015 murder by strangulation in her Denver home. The episode, titled The Sisterhood, will air on the network at 9:00 pm ET.

Stacy's husband of 10 years, Robert, claimed that on the day she died, March 1, he returned home to find her unconscious in the shower. However, a subsequent investigation revealed that Stacy confronted Robert hours before she reportedly died after discovering his affair with a woman on Tinder, and by the end of the day, she was dead.

In 2018, after a thorough investigation and revelations concerning the cause of death—"strangulation or suffocation"—Stacy Feldman's husband, Robert, was arrested. A jury found him guilty of murdering his wife during the trial, which concluded in April 2022, seven years after the incident. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This article will discuss the events that transpired on the day Stacy Feldman was murdered.

Stacy Feldman's husband claimed she may have died after consuming edible marijuana

Robert Feldman told first responders that on March 1, 2015, he picked up their kids from Sunday school, dropped them off at a carnival, and then finally returned home with the children to find 44-year-old Stacy badly injured in the bath with the water still running. Robert told them that he pulled his wife out of the shower, called 911, and tried to administer CPR, which was to no avail.

Unfortunately, paramedics also couldn't save the mother-of-two. The husband later claimed that Stacy may have died after consuming edible marijuana at a party the previous night. He also stated that she drank wine along with the edibles and was feeling sick that day prior to the incident. He hinted that she slipped in the shower or had a medical condition that may have caused her to collapse.

An autopsy revealed multiple wounds on her body, and it was initially ruled that they were caused either when she collapsed or while she was dragged out of the bathtub. Robert claimed that the injuries were caused while performing CPR. However, it was later concluded that the bruises didn't look like anything that could have happened while administering CPR.

Additionally, Stacy's body showed no signs of marijuana consumption or THC. Her family was dissatisfied with the insufficient information after her death was ruled "undetermined." Robert further retrieved the $750,000 life insurance policy that he bought for his wife five years ago in 2010, which he later used to pay for his $500,000 bail.

Robert's affair with mistress surfaced after three months of Stacy Feldman's murder

About three months after Stacy Feldman's death, a woman who claimed to be Robert's mistress contacted authorities after noticing the 44-year-old's obituary. She admitted to having an affair with Robert and said she felt the need to make contact. The woman told authorities that she told Stacy she was Robert's mistress just before the latter was discovered dead.

The two reportedly matched on Tinder about a month prior to Stacy's death and thus started Robert Feldman's affair. The woman revealed that they had s*x after going out a few times and that Robert allegedly told her he was divorced, but she had her doubts.

Sources stated Feldman's girlfriend emailed Stacy on the morning of the day she died to directly ask her if she was still with Robert. Feldman had apparently been promiscuous in the past, and Stacy had contacted her back to confirm that they were still married. She also declared that she was "done with him (Robert)."

Moreover, authorities acquired other incriminating evidence against Stacy's husband throughout the years, but their biggest breakthrough was in October 2017 after a medical expert confirmed that the bruises on her body were caused after "an assault, which included blunt force trauma, strangulation, and suffocation." All the evidence combined led to his arrest the following year and conviction in 2022.

Stacy Feldman's mother, Dorothy Malman, even addressed his affair, directly talking to Robert during his sentencing. She said,

"This is all because you couldn't keep your pants zipped and agree to the divorce Stacy wanted. You are evil. If you really loved your children, you wouldn't have killed their mother. You wouldn't have taken their mother from them. The only person you love is yourself."

As previously mentioned, NBC Dateline will air on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET, with Stacy Feldman's murder case.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far