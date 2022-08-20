Why is Say Yes to the Dress Season 21 Episode 7 not airing this week? New release date and more 

TLC's Say Yes to the Dress has been a fan-favorite series for over a decade. The show first premiered in 2007 and featured brides who have walked into Kleinfeld. After years of airing every Saturday night, the famed reality TV series has received a new air date.

Say Yes to the Dress will henceforth air on Tuesday at 8 pm ET, instead of Saturday.

Say Yes to the Dress @syttd After 20 seasons the gang's all here to look back at some of their favorite fits (and fails!) The season finale of A reunion for the ages.After 20 seasons the gang's all here to look back at some of their favorite fits (and fails!) The season finale of #SYTTD starts now. A reunion for the ages.❤️ After 20 seasons the gang's all here to look back at some of their favorite fits (and fails!) The season finale of #SYTTD starts now. https://t.co/1349SvIKKt

Over the past years, the show has garnered its slew of followers through numerous seasons. Since the series aired 20 Seasons ago, hundreds of brides have walked through the doors looking for that one special dress to walk down the aisle in.

Instead of Say Yes to the Dress, the channel will air a different show on Saturday

Episode 7 of Say Yes to the Dress will air on August 22 only on TLC. Instead of the famed reality TV series, TLC will air 90 Day Fiance: First Look: To Have and To Scold on Saturday at 8 pm ET.

Although no sneak peeks have been released for the forthcoming Episode 7, the official synopsis speaks of surprising a bride at her workplace.

Titled America: Ring That Bell, the official synopsis for Episode 7 of Say Yes to the Dress reads:

"After shocking a bride at work, Randy struggles with the famous local cuisine. Bria has regrets about her entourage, and Randell finally gets to wear her custom Hayley Paige jumpsuit down the aisle."

Here's a brief recap of what happened last week on Say Yes To The Dress, Episode 6

After being on air for twenty seasons, the cast of Say Yes to the Dress took a walk down memory lane, reflecting on the first season and how the series started.

Titled Twenty Freakin' Seasons!, the episode featured Randy along with the past and present members of the Kleinfeld family gathered to look back on some of the most memorable moments featured in the series. They were also shocked by a special surprise that led them to get emotional.

The series showcased throwback clips of some of the most outrageous, emotional, and dramatic moments in the show's history. The episode featured Randy opening up about his first day in Kleinfeld and how he got on the show. He revealed that his first day in the store was when the series was filming its final episode for Season 1.

Randy told his co-workers,

"I honestly said, this show is going nowhere. This show's never going to make it. It aired back in 2007."

Opening up about how he got on the show, Randy shared,

"One day they were filming in the alcove back there. There was a bride on the pedastal. The producer came to me and told me that 'you cannot tell me you're a good fashion director if you're going to let that girl walk out of here in that dress.'"

He shared that after he managed to get the bride to change her dress for a better one, it was the starting point for him in the series.

Say Yes to the Dress now airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das