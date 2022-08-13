What time will Say Yes to the Dress Season 21 Episode 6 air? Release date, what to expect, and more

TLC's Say Yes to the Dress will return for a memorable episode on Saturday night. This week, the series will take a walk down memory lane as Randy and the Kleinfeld family reminisce about the famed reality TV series' first season.

Episode 6 of Say Yes to the Dress will feature some of the most memorable and dramatic moments in the series' history. The famed reality TV series has been around since 2007, and purchasing one's wedding dress from Kleinfeld is almost like a rite of passage. There have been families who've been coming there for years.

Over the years and through the seasons, the show has gained its own followers who watch it religiously every Saturday night. Since it first aired, the series has featured brides and their entourage walking through Kleinfeld's doors in Manhattan, looking for that special dress to walk down the aisle in.

Twenty seasons later, the series reflects on the first season and how it all started. Read on to learn more about Saturday's episode.

When will Say Yes to the Dress episode 6 air?

Say Yes to the Dress will air its episode 6 on Saturday at 8 pm ET only on TLC. If viewers miss the episode on August 13th, 2022, they can catch the re-run on Sunday at 12 am ET and again at 6 am ET on TLC.

The famed reality TV series recently premiered with Season 21. The upcoming episode's sneak peek teases that the series will look back on Season 1 when the show first premiered on TLC.

Here's what viewers can expect from Season 21, Episode 6 of Say Yes to the Dress

Episode 6 of Say Yes to the Dress, titled Twenty Freakin' Seasons!, will showcase Randy and the past and present members of the Kleinfeld family gathering and looking back on some of the most memorable moments in the series' history.

The official synopsis for Say yes To The Dress, episode 6 reads:

"Randy and the Kleinfeld Bridal family, both past and present, gather to reminisce about the most outrageous, emotional and dramatic moments in 'Say Yes' history."

In a sneak peek shared by Say Yes to the Dress on Twitter, Randy opened up about the first day he started working for Kleinfeld. He shared that the first day he started was when the series was shooting its last episode for Season 1. He added:

"I honestly said, this show is going nowhere. This show's never going to make it. It aired back in 2007."

The teaser then shows a montage from Season 1 of the popular series. In the montage, the host can be seen talking about how Kleinfeld is a legendary place that has around 1500 samples and spans over 3700 square feet.

Randy continued to talk about how he got into the show when he started working for Kleinfeld. Randy said:

"One day they were filming in the alcove back there. There was a bride on the pedastal. The producer came to me and told me that 'you cannot tell me you're a good fashion director if you're going to let that girl walk out of here in that dress.'"

He added that after his conversation with the producer, they strapped a mic on him and sent him back to find different samples for the bride to try on and that he somehow convinced her to change her mind about trying them on.

Say Yes to the Dress airs every Saturday at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

