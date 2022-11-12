Why did Selling Tampa cast think the Netflix show got canceled after season 1? Juawana Colbert reveals

Netflix's Selling Tampa got the ax after season 1 and some of the cast members believe that racism was a major reason that the show got canceled.

The main cast members of the famed reality TV show included Allure Realty head broker Sharelle Rosado, along with Juawana Colbert, Rena Frazier, Karla Giorgo, Tennille Moore, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, and Alexis Williams. All of them are women of color.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Juawana opened up about the show's cancelation. She said:

"When they show us [black women] in a different light — when we’re bickering, fighting and name-calling — they get a season 2 and season 3, but that’s not what we were displaying. I feel like we weren’t given a second chance, possibly because of what we represented as minority women."

Selling Tampa premiered on Netflix in December 2021. Ever since then, the cast members have been receiving messages from fans who have been asking about season 2, but the cast members have reportedly been in the dark themselves.

According to Page Six, the Selling Tampa stars were left wondering if the series would be renewed for season 2, but sources claim they were given a "runaround" for over a year.

Selling Tampa was not renewed for another season despite ranking #1 in the US 24 hours after its release

An insider, who requested to remain anonymous, told Page Six that the creator of the Selling franchise, Adam DiVello and producer Skyler Wakil asked the Selling Tampa stars to get on a Zoom call. He broke the news to them about the series not being renewed.

Juawana told the website:

"Adam specifically said [the decision] was related to numbers but never gave any additional information. I don’t know if he was talking about rating numbers or budget numbers. He just said numbers."

Anonymous sources told Page Six that the cast members were not given a valid reason. They were told to tell fans:

"There aren’t any plans right now for more Selling Tampa, but luckily the first season is still on Netflix for fans to rewatch or discover."

Continuing, the insider added:

"We know that [Selling Tampa] was No. 1 in multiple countries, and it did fairly well. Obviously, it’s not going to be a Selling Sunset season 5… It’s just weird. All of a sudden this all-black cast doesn’t even get a chance for a season 2."

Adding to that, Juawana told the publication that since the "numbers" excuse doesn't make sense, she and the other cast members speculated that they are being held to an unfair standard.

"When it comes to a minority show of all minority cast members, we’re going to naturally have lower numbers because we are a minority in numbers [of the population] in general."

Juawana also shared that the Netflix producers were "out of touch" and didn't know how to film with an all-black cast while filming season 1 of Selling Tampa.

The real estate agent also added that the cast members were expected to get ready within the span of an hour for their confessionals.

"With sew-ins or the types of extensions that typically women of color have to get, we don’t work on that same time frame. It’s not a wash-and-go. Women that are minorities, it’s not that easy. Our hair, just in general, takes longer."

Although the cast members spoke to the production team about the situation, not many changes were made.

Season 1 of Selling Tampa is available to stream on Netflix along with other Selling spin-offs.

