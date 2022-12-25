Why is Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 5 not airing this week? New release date and more details explored

Southern Charm’s spin-off, Southern Hospitality, premiered last month and has managed to keep viewers entertained so far.

The reality TV show generally airs on Mondays on Bravo, but no new episodes will be airing this week. The release of the upcoming fifth episode has been postponed to the first Monday of January 2023.

Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 5 will not air on December 26, 2022, due to the holidays — Christmas and New Year.

Instead of a new episode, Bravo will air Below Deck Galley Talk 1005. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Giving a peek into the homes and friendships of some of the "Below Deck" yachties.”

Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 5 will air on January 2

Episode 5 of Southern Hospitality season 1 is all set to air on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The new episode will be available on the network’s site as well as on Peacock the following day.

Viewers can also watch the show via several streaming services, including Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Dish, Optimum, Verizon, and Fubo TV.

Until the new year arrives, Southern Hospitality fans can watch previous episodes of the popular show on Peacock TV. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“The series follows Southern Charm resident boss-lady Leva Bonaparte as she manages Charleston’s very own “it” crowd, otherwise known as her larger-than-life staff at Republic Garden & Lounge. Leva and husband Lamar own four restaurants along the city’s famous King Street, but Republic is the crown jewel of their kingdom.”

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Southern Hospitality season 1 features Leva Bonaparte (Southern Charm) and her nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge. The show mainly focuses on the drama between the staff members of the nightclub. In addition to Leva, the cast members are TJ Dinch, Joe Bradley, Lucía Peña, Mia Alario, Mikel Simmons, Grace Lilly, Emmy Sharrett, Bradley Carter, Will Kulp, and Maddi Reese.

In the previous episode of Southern Hospitality season 1, the Charleston group went to attend a NASCAR event in Charlotte, North Carolina. The upcoming episode will see them having a blast for a few days in Charlotte.

The title of episode 5 is Rock The Boat, and its official synopsis reads:

“The Republic crew parties on Lake Norman, but when Leva sees their inappropriate Instagram posts, she threatens to fire people; after Grace Lilly learns that Mia's friend went on a date with her crush, her emotional outburst leaves her on the outs.”

In the new episode, Joe will be seen being annoyed with Maddi for bringing her boyfriend Trevor to Charlotte. For those unaware, Joe had a huge crush on Maddi and was apparently waiting to ask her out before her then ex-boyfriend Trevor returned to her life. None of Maddi’s friends liked Trevor as he cheated on her when they were previously dating each other.

Apart from the drama concerning the love triangle, episode 5 will also feature Leva being angry with the Republic staff for posting inappropriate pictures on social media from their Charlotte trip. The boss lady will threaten to fire people and even get into an argument with Grace Lilly.

Only time will tell whether Leva will keep Grace in her nightclub as the latter upset Leva even after she'd received the final warning in one of the previous episodes.

Southern Hospitality season 1 will return in 2023 with a brand new episode on Bravo. Until then, viewers can watch the previous installments on the network's site or Peacock TV.

