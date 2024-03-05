Why has Stilgar from Dune: Part Two become a meme? Exploring reason as jokes go viral

Dune: Part Two finally hit the big screens after a long wait, and it hasn't disappointed at all. Fans and critics around the world are calling the film Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi masterpiece.

While the film has resonated with many, it is Javier Bardem's Stilgar that has proven to be the most popular among fans.

Dune: Part Two follows Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen to learn their ways and seek revenge on the Harkonnens for destroying his family. However, at the same time, it puts him on a path to achieve his true destiny too. One of his champions in the film happens to be Stilgar, and oftentimes, his faith in Paul is quite comical, which has led fans to create and post some hilarious memes online.

Warning - Spoilers for Dune: Part Two to follow

Hilarious Dune: Part Two memes see Javier Bardem's Stilgar go viral

Dune: Part One heavily teased Paul as the leader of the Fremen and the chosen one, and Dune: Part Two delivers on that promise. The entire film is based around him fulfilling his prophecy and becoming the emperor, thus dooming all the big houses and putting him on a downward path. Amidst all this, Stilgar's unguided optimism in him became a comical part of the film.

Believing that Paul is the messiah, or the Lisan Al Gaib as he is called in the film, Stilgar at every opportunity keeps championing Paul, when he shows the smallest sign of being able to fulfill the prophecy. Not only that, but he even ignores the major red flags that Paul shows and even leads him on a path that he doesn't want to take.

This comical faith in Paul surely made for some hilarious memes. Here is what fans have been posting on X regarding the same:

However, Stilgar inadvertently also sends the young Atreides down a dark path, which will be explored in Dune: Part 3.

How does Paul go down a dark path?

Throughout Dune: Part Two, Paul sees visions of his future, which makes him want to not accept his destiny. In the visions, he sees that his ascension will cause the death of billions and lead to a great war that will come at a huge cost. However, through Stilgar's convincing and belief in him, he decides to finally embrace it and drinks the Water of Life.

Surviving the Water of Life's effects, he finally becomes the leader of the Fremen and leads them in the battle against the Harkonnens and the Emperor. Successful at that front, he challenges the Emperor, who chooses Feyd-Rautha as his champion, and Paul is able to defeat him as well. He chooses his daughter Irulan for marriage so that he can ascend to the throne. However, the other houses disagree with his ascension, which causes tensions.

With Dune: Part Three confirmed to adapt Dune: Messiah, we can expect the great holy war to take place, which will, as prophesized, cause the death of billions. However, when we get to see Dune: Part Three still remains to be seen as Denis Villeneuve has stated that he would like to focus on other projects for now.

Dune: Part Two is playing in theatres right now.