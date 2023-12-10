"Why do students hate the UK": Netizens divided over Bristol University dropping national anthem from graduation ceremonies

Bristol University is currently in the headlines after it banned the use of the National Anthem God Save the King at the graduation ceremony. The reasons behind the ban were not disclosed by the university but the song has been secretly removed from the ceremony since 2022, as per The Express.

While Bristol University is yet to address the entire thing officially, a spokesperson for the institution shared a statement that reads:

"The University routinely updates aspects of its Graduation ceremonies, which included the 2020 decision that the National Anthem would be played when representatives of the Royal Family, such as the Lord-Lieutenant, are in attendance."

Although the reasons behind banning the anthem remain a mystery, netizens shared their reactions to the news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The anthem ban received a mixed response from students and other critics around the world. According to The Telegraph, a few students believe that the anthem might not be accepted by the current generation considering the singing style, which is deemed too old by many.

"Not sure if it's a tradition": Netizens express their opinion towards the ban on national anthem at Bristol University

Bristol University has discontinued playing the national anthem at their graduation ceremonies. As mentioned earlier, the ban became active last year and it happened without the university making an official announcement.

The decision was welcomed by a few people while others criticized it, emphasizing the significance of the anthem in the country's history and heritage.

Netizens share their reaction to the ban of national anthem

The anthem ban has landed Bristol University in controversy since it was being played for around 147 years, as stated by Bristol World. According to the normal tradition, the graduation ceremony ended with any student leading the rendition.

Various students, along with other well-known personalities, responded to the ban. According to The Sun, 22-year-old computer science student Suki Yuan said that the university has students from "all sections of society", so the anthem could be "offensive to some of them."

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said that universities need to take a stand for "British values." Director of the Free Speech Union Toby Young was critical of universities disrespecting the country's history and said:

"It's particularly mysterious given how financially dependent they are on taxpayers' money. If Bristol University really hates Britain so passionately, the Government should invite it to take its begging bowl elsewhere."

