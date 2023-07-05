Why did Suede cancel Brixton Academy shows? Details explored as the band announces replacement gigs

British rock band Suede has canceled their scheduled shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in light of recent events. The historic events space, located in Brixton, London, has shut down following a fatal crowd crush that took place during an Asake show last December. Tragically, two individuals lost their lives, while another person remains in critical condition in the hospital.

The 02 Academy license has been canceled due to the incident. Understanding the severity of the situation and prioritizing the safety of their fans, Suede has canceled their performances at the O2 Academy Brixton.

However, the band has not left their dedicated followers empty-handed. Instead, they have announced a series of replacement gigs, ensuring that their music still reaches their loyal audience.

Suede issued an apology to their fans, announced rescheduled shows in London

The show's cancellation came after the O2 Academy Brixton license got canceled due to the fatal crush incident that took place in December. The band later understood the sincerity and issued a heartfelt apology about the cancellation of their scheduled shows in Brixton.

In a social media post, the band expressed their deep remorse for any disappointment or inconvenience caused by the unforeseen circumstances.

"It is with regret that we have to inform you that the Suede shows at O2 Academy Brixton on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th December are cancelled. Sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause, " they said.

The band added:

"Your booking will be refunded in full automatically. You'll see a credit onto the method of payment you used within 5 days. In order to minimize disappointment, particularly for those of you that have already planned/paid for travel and accommodation, Suede will be playing THREE smaller shows at The Electric in Brixton on Friday 15th, Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th December."

The band concluded their statement by saying that the new show tickets will be given in place of their canceled shows :

"All ticket holders for the cancelled O2 Academy Brixton shows will be given first dibs on tickets for the new shows and will be emailed ticket links and a password. Please keep an eye on your emails and especially your junk folders if you think you have not received the relevant email"

According to the above statements, the band has decided to complete their remaining shows with the three rescheduled shows in London, which are set to take place from December 15 to December 17.

The following are the complete venues of the shows:

December 15, 2023 - Electric Brixton, London

December 16, 2023 - Electric Brixton, London

Sun December 17, 2023 - Electric Brixton, London

Presale access for these rescheduled shows will begin on 13 July at 9 am local time, while general sale tickets will be available on 14 July at 9 am local time via their official website.

Suede is an English band formed in London in 1989

Suede, an English alternative rock band formed in London in 1989, gained prominence in the early 1990s with their distinctive blend of glam rock, indie pop, and Britpop.

The self-titled debut album, which was released on March 29, 1993, received widespread critical acclaim. It achieved commercial success by reaching the number one position on the UK Albums Chart. The album is widely regarded as one of the essential releases of the Britpop movement.

Their debut garnered them several significant awards and recognition. They were honored with the prestigious Mercury Music Prize in 1993, which is awarded to the best album released by a British or Irish artist in the UK.

The band also received recognition at the NME (New Musical Express) Awards, a renowned British music publication. In 1993, Suede won the Best New Band award and Best Album for Suede. In 1997, their single Trash earned them the Best Band and Best Single awards.

Their contributions were acknowledged at the Q Awards as well. They won the Best New Act category in 1993 and were named Best Live Act in 1994. In 1994, Suede also received the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriters of the Year, which celebrates exceptional songwriting and composition.

Furthermore, their debut and subsequent success played a significant role in defining the Britpop movement. Alongside bands like Blur and Oasis, Suede's unique sound and theatrical performances helped shape the British music landscape of the 1990s.

Poll : 0 votes