Why are Taylor Swift tickets so expensive? Resale prices amid Ticketmaster fiasco trigger hilarious memes online 

Taylor Swift fans are enraged over Ticketmaster's pricing system. On November 15, the pop star launched the presale for her highly anticipated The Eras Tour. Unfortunately, the company canceled the public sale of tickets on Thursday following overwhelming demand. Ticketmaster said in a Twitter statement:
“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet the demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift I The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”
It is no surprise that Ticketmaster saw massive traffic for this presale as Taylor Swift released six chart-topping albums during the pandemic, including Lover, evermore, folklore, Midnights, Fearless (Taylor's Version), and Red (Taylor's Version). Fans expected the ticket demand to be high and waited patiently to grab the tickets at their lowest price.
However, Swifties did not expect the tickets to be so expensive. Many slammed Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing system, which allows ticket prices to increase dramatically depending on the demand. Ticketmaster also claimed that the presale system was implemented to prevent ticket scalpers from buying too many seats at once.
Fans crashed the website during the presale to secure tickets. Subsequently, ticket prices increased drastically as well. According to @DailyLoud on Twitter, Taylor Swift's concert tickets went up to $95,000 each.
On other resale sites like StubHub, ardent Taylor Swift fans were willing to pay up to $28,350 per ticket.
The General Admission tickets for The Eras Tour started at $49 and went up to $449, depending on the seat. VIP packages ranged from $199 - $899.
Netizens enraged over Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour ticket prices
Internet users were stunned by the soaring ticket prices and many fans joked about the tickets being unaffordable. Hilarious memes surfaced online as well. Most fans were disappointed by the prices and couldn't fathom how it got so expensive. A few tweets said:
Ticketmaster under fire for website crash
The organization has faced a ton of backlash since the presale was announced, as the site experienced a "staggering number of bot attacks" that overwhelmed servers.
Nancy Abulmagd, a parent who attempted to join the presale, revealed in an interview that she spent hours in a virtual queue to secure seats for her daughter and her friends. Unfortunately, the site crashed repeatedly and left her empty-handed. Abulmagd said:
“The experience was really deflating. It messed with your emotions and sucked up your whole day.”
However, the organization claimed that the issue affected 15% of the interactions across the site. Despite the crashes, Ticketmaster claimed to have sold more than two million tickets for the tour. The company said earlier:
“While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on.”
Taylor Swift has not addressed the Ticketmaster fiasco yet.