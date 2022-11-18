Why are Taylor Swift tickets so expensive? Resale prices amid Ticketmaster fiasco trigger hilarious memes online 

Taylor Swift fans are enraged over Ticketmaster's pricing system. On November 15, the pop star launched the presale for her highly anticipated The Eras Tour. Unfortunately, the company canceled the public sale of tickets on Thursday following overwhelming demand. Ticketmaster said in a Twitter statement:

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet the demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift I The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

It is no surprise that Ticketmaster saw massive traffic for this presale as Taylor Swift released six chart-topping albums during the pandemic, including Lover, evermore, folklore, Midnights, Fearless (Taylor's Version), and Red (Taylor's Version). Fans expected the ticket demand to be high and waited patiently to grab the tickets at their lowest price.

However, Swifties did not expect the tickets to be so expensive. Many slammed Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing system, which allows ticket prices to increase dramatically depending on the demand. Ticketmaster also claimed that the presale system was implemented to prevent ticket scalpers from buying too many seats at once.

Fans crashed the website during the presale to secure tickets. Subsequently, ticket prices increased drastically as well. According to @DailyLoud on Twitter, Taylor Swift's concert tickets went up to $95,000 each.

Daily Loud announces soaring The Eras Tour ticket prices (Image via Twitter)

On other resale sites like StubHub, ardent Taylor Swift fans were willing to pay up to $28,350 per ticket.

The General Admission tickets for The Eras Tour started at $49 and went up to $449, depending on the seat. VIP packages ranged from $199 - $899.

Netizens enraged over Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour ticket prices

Internet users were stunned by the soaring ticket prices and many fans joked about the tickets being unaffordable. Hilarious memes surfaced online as well. Most fans were disappointed by the prices and couldn't fathom how it got so expensive. A few tweets said:

klara @zarastaylor taylor swift after these ticket prices taylor swift after these ticket prices https://t.co/kHPonz0Oux

Nestor Perez @XnEsToRx713 Taylor swift fans in tears seeing some shows floor tickets cost as much as a brand new car

Mfs be looking at them prices like Taylor swift fans in tears seeing some shows floor tickets cost as much as a brand new car Mfs be looking at them prices like https://t.co/6Ppdij5bKt

:) @nayastaylor just seen the prices of taylor swift tickets just seen the prices of taylor swift tickets https://t.co/mekhLHbFj4

💥Rudes @Ruudess Seeing Taylor Swift ticket prices and thanking God for not making me a Swiftie Seeing Taylor Swift ticket prices and thanking God for not making me a Swiftie https://t.co/2dxUrJkYBU

ali | 64 @hsdisposition me seeing taylor swift tickets prices knowing that coffee gonna be the only thing i’ll have for breakfast, lunch and dinner because i will give blondie all my money me seeing taylor swift tickets prices knowing that coffee gonna be the only thing i’ll have for breakfast, lunch and dinner because i will give blondie all my money https://t.co/93NNy8gZ7S

Lexi @overnightrush_ zozo🕛 || fan account || @zoenchanted so now it turns out that dynamic pricing was never on for the eras tour pre sale and you all believed and spread some very misinformed conspiracy theory and turned this whole thing against taylor just bcs you couldn't use common sense after not getting tickets GREAT JOB so now it turns out that dynamic pricing was never on for the eras tour pre sale and you all believed and spread some very misinformed conspiracy theory and turned this whole thing against taylor just bcs you couldn't use common sense after not getting tickets GREAT JOB https://t.co/gdoOc69yGT Taylor Swift setting her ticket prices to $3000 knowing her fans will defend her regardless twitter.com/zoenchanted/st… Taylor Swift setting her ticket prices to $3000 knowing her fans will defend her regardless twitter.com/zoenchanted/st… https://t.co/vNvCQZ7vuz

alex @alexspears_ Me when Taylor Swift ticket prices Me when Taylor Swift ticket prices https://t.co/rnDRmRUy6l

Hank's Old Man @BarcoDeTontos Checking out ticket prices for the upcoming Taylor Swift show in my area Checking out ticket prices for the upcoming Taylor Swift show in my area https://t.co/zt24wCCxwU

Adrian Cobb @adriancobb Ticketmaster setting the Taylor Swift ticket prices. Ticketmaster setting the Taylor Swift ticket prices. https://t.co/aE0iDrITrt

Paul Lee @osodepaulie Me, watching twitter and Ticketmaster burn down over Taylor swift tickets when all I wanted to do was jokingly see the ticket prices: Me, watching twitter and Ticketmaster burn down over Taylor swift tickets when all I wanted to do was jokingly see the ticket prices: https://t.co/g46KBt3ZBp

Ticketmaster under fire for website crash

The organization has faced a ton of backlash since the presale was announced, as the site experienced a "staggering number of bot attacks" that overwhelmed servers.

Nancy Abulmagd, a parent who attempted to join the presale, revealed in an interview that she spent hours in a virtual queue to secure seats for her daughter and her friends. Unfortunately, the site crashed repeatedly and left her empty-handed. Abulmagd said:

“The experience was really deflating. It messed with your emotions and sucked up your whole day.”

However, the organization claimed that the issue affected 15% of the interactions across the site. Despite the crashes, Ticketmaster claimed to have sold more than two million tickets for the tour. The company said earlier:

“While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Taylor Swift has not addressed the Ticketmaster fiasco yet.

