Why did The Avalanches call off their tour? Electronic music group cancels remaining North American 2022 dates

The Australian electronic music group The Avalanches have canceled their remaining North American tour dates owing to “serious illness.” The Avalanches were on tour in support of their 2020 album, We Will Always Love You. The band was scheduled to hit cities in the US and Canada this month, and have canceled eight shows for October.

The Avalanches announced the decision on social media and wrote:

“Unfortunately due to serious illness, we are heartbroken to cancel the rest of our US and Canadian shows to return home. A decision had to be taken.”

They further added, noting:

“Thank you to everyone who made this tour so enjoyable, and apologies to everyone who had tickets for the rest of the show. All ticket holders will be contacted directly with refund details. Thank you.”

The Avalanches canceled 2022 US tour dates

October 1 – Chicago, Metro

October 2 – Detroit, Majestic Theater

October 4 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theater

October 5 – Montreal, Corona Theater

October 7 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

October 8 – New York, Terminal 5

October 9 – Boston, Paradise Rock Club

October 10 – Philadelphia, Theater of the Living Arts

Some tour dates have been canceled for a second time as they were originally scheduled to take place earlier in February this year. They were postponed at the time due to the group's ongoing personal health issues.

More about The Avalanches recent work

The Avalanches @TheAvalanches



We hope you enjoy this music



theavalanches.lnk.to/wewillalwayslo… So it’s here! Our third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ is out now worldwide. Thank you to all of the collaborators we had the chance to make some magic with on this record.We hope you enjoy this music So it’s here! Our third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ is out now worldwide. Thank you to all of the collaborators we had the chance to make some magic with on this record. We hope you enjoy this music ✨theavalanches.lnk.to/wewillalwayslo… https://t.co/BTj2F50KJj

Earlier in June this year, the band contributed to a project which involved sending exclusive transmissions to the moon and back, as part of the UK-wide Tour de Moon festival.

Earlier this year, creative director of the festival, Dr. Nelly Ben Hayoun, who has previously worked with The Avalanches on other projects, told NME:

“The way that The Avalanches are mixing sounds and the way that they made their latest album [‘We Will Always Love You’] is very unique in the sense that they started to look at things like transmission technology to actually compose music.”

Robbie Charter of the band told the publication:

“I think we’ve always been interested in the idea of sampling and sound as a never-ending life-force, a cycle of transmission that moves around and around. I like to think of it. that’s how would an old record we get and I often think about what was going on in the life of the person who set that record at the time, like in the 1950s, and they put all their feelings How recorded and feelings on wax. ”

The band released their most recent album, We Will Always Love You, in 2020. They released a single, We Will Always Love You, featuring Blood Orange to announce their third album. In 2020, the album won an Australian Music Award Prize. In 2021, The Avalanches won a Double J Artist of the year award. Last year, the duo also released a special 20th anniversary edition of their debut Since I Left You and an MF Doom remix of Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life.

The band was formed in 1997 and the current lineup consists of Robbie Chater, Tony Di Blasi and Andy Szekeres. They released their debut album in 2000 tiled Since I Left You (2000), followed by Wildflower (2016), and We Will Always Love You (2020).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far