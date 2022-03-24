Why do 'The Courtship' fans think Mr Saffa's behavior? 

NBC's The Courtship follows Nicole Remy's journey to finding love. The premiere episode introduced viewers to 16 suitors dueling to win the lead's heart. They will have to impress not just her but also her trusted court - her father Claude, her mother Claire, her sister Danie, and her best friend, Tessa.

With the second episode and the remaining 13 suitors, it was time for a few more to leave the castle and make their way back home.

On the show, one of the suitors eliminated by Remy was Peter Saffa, known as Mr Saffa. But this was no ordinary elimination. He did explore his interest in the castle, not with the lead but with her best friend Tessa, thus getting eliminated.

Fans reacted to Mr Saffa's behavior on the show. One fan tweeted:

Geneva @peaceloveGen So Mr. Saffa feels like Tessa was into it when he mentioned his type was a blonde woman when he's here to date a non-blonde woman? He's ridiculous. #TheCourtship So Mr. Saffa feels like Tessa was into it when he mentioned his type was a blonde woman when he's here to date a non-blonde woman? He's ridiculous. #TheCourtship

The first episode saw The Courtship lead eliminate three suitors: Caleb Ward, Lewis Echavarria, and Jarrett Schanzer. Chandler Luxe and Derek Kressler followed this.

Fans react to The Courtship suitor Mr Saffa

Fans were shocked at the shocking turn of events and took to social media to express their opinions.

Whitney Evans @Whip216 Oh this Saffa man gotta GO, GO. Nicole does not deserve to have her time wasted by this crap #TheCourtship Oh this Saffa man gotta GO, GO. Nicole does not deserve to have her time wasted by this crap #TheCourtship https://t.co/RG2p4Mdz7L

Geneva @peaceloveGen Alright, it's clear Mr.Saffa is into Ms. Cleary and not Ms. Remy, so he needs to leave by the end of this episode so that the guys who are genuinely there for her will actually pursue her! #TheCourtship Alright, it's clear Mr.Saffa is into Ms. Cleary and not Ms. Remy, so he needs to leave by the end of this episode so that the guys who are genuinely there for her will actually pursue her! #TheCourtship

tasha reign @tashare80875661 He was trying to hit on her friend! He gotta go #TheCourtship He was trying to hit on her friend! He gotta go #TheCourtship

Mr Saffa is not on the show for the right reasons

In episode 3 of The Courtship, the suitors indulged in a friendly game of cricket and the lead, Nicole Remy, when Nicole's sister got information about one of the suitors not on the show to find love with the lead.

When the information reached Remy, she decided to confront Mr Saffa during the final dance and elimination. She said:

"I gotta be real with you, I know what's going on. I know you're not here for me. I heard that you're into my friend."

She continued to explain to Mr Saffa her conviction for keeping him safe last week due to his bond with her parents.

"It's fine if you're not attracted to me, but there was a guy who got sent home last week that had feelings for me and that was incredibly tough sending him home. And it's like breaking my heart that I kept you because you made my parents feel special, you took them on that boat date. I really thought you were here for me. I'm kind of pissed off to be honest."

The rest of the suitors stood in shock as The Courtship lead asked Mr Saffa for any final words or comments before leaving the castle. The suitor admitted to having been there for her sister and said:

"I hope and pray that you find the man of your dreams and that's basically everything I have to say. I appreciate your time."

What was more shocking for the suitors and the viewers was when Mr Saffa, before leaving, approached Tessa and asked for her phone number. This made Danie angry as she pulled him and escorted him towards the main door.

With every episode, the drama seems to have intensified. With more eliminations, only nine suitors remain to fight for Nicole Remy on The Courtship. Viewers will have to tune in next week to see where the lead's journey leads her.

The Courtship airs every Wednesday at 11:00 pm ET on USA Network.

