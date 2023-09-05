Why is The Great British Baking Show discontinuing Theme Weeks? Details explored

The Great British Baking Show, a beloved staple in Netflix culture, has decided to discontinue its theme weeks starting from its upcoming 14th season. This decision comes on the heels of several controversies that have stirred the pot in recent years. Notably, the show faced significant backlash for its culturally insensitive themes, such as the infamous Mexican Week.

The producers have listened to the public outcry and are steering the show in a new direction. This shift aims to focus on traditional baking themes like Cakes, Biscuits, Bread, Patisserie, and Chocolate. The change also coincides with the introduction of a new presenter, Alison Hammond, who has already made a positive impact on the show's atmosphere.

This move marks a significant pivot in The Great British Baking Show's approach to content, aiming for a more inclusive and emotionally resonant experience for viewers.

The Great British Baking Show's theme discontinued

The discontinuation of theme weeks was a calculated move by The Great British Baking Show's producers. Executive producer Kieran Smith openly admitted to past mistakes, particularly the culturally insensitive theme weeks that drew public ire.

The most notable of these was Mexican Week, which led to accusations of cultural appropriation and stereotyping. The producers took this feedback seriously. They decided that the best course of action was to eliminate theme weeks altogether, thereby reducing the risk of future controversies.

Executive producer Kieran Smith said:

“I hold my hands up to the cooking complaint and the theme weeks. We didn’t want to offend anyone, but the world has changed, and the joke fell flat.”

Getting back to basics

Back to basics with traditional baking categories (Image via Netflix)

Apart from merely avoiding pitfalls. The Great British Baking Show is also returning to its roots by focusing on traditional baking themes. According to Smith, the upcoming 14th season will feature regular weeks dedicated to Cakes, Biscuits, Bread, Patisserie, and Chocolate.

A new theme, Party Cakes, has also been introduced, promising challenges that viewers will find engaging. Paul Hollywood stated:

“In a way, we’ve returned to the philosophy of the first three series. There are some beautiful classic ones, and they’ve been a big success”

This back-to-basics approach in The Great British Baking Show aims to recapture the original charm that made the show a hit in the first place. Small tweaks to the set, like pink workbenches, have been introduced to keep the show fresh while staying true to its roots.

Alison Hammond joins the team

The change in content strategy also aligns with a change in personnel. Alison Hammond, the new presenter, has been a breath of fresh air for The Great British Baking Show. Her addition has not only lifted the spirits within the tent but also signaled a shift in the show's overall tone.

Hammond brings a touchy-feely mood that even the usually stern Paul Hollywood has responded to positively. She has been well-received for her genuine interactions with the contestants and co-host Noel Fielding.

The duo's chemistry on The Great British Baking Show is less about scripted jokes and more about authentic moments, making the show feel more relatable. Hammond's addition seems to be a part of a larger strategy to make the show warmer, kinder, and more engaging.

Final words

As the 14th season kicks off, these changes mark a pivotal moment for the series. The discontinuation of theme weeks and the return to traditional baking categories reflect a conscious effort to be more culturally sensitive and authentic.

Alison Hammond's addition as the new presenter of The Great British Baking Show fits seamlessly into this new ethos, promising a more heartfelt and genuine experience for viewers.