Why is The Lottery Winners postponing upcoming UK tour dates? Details explored as band issues apology statement 

The Lottery Winners were supposed to perform across the UK in late November as well as December 2023 as part of their This Is How It Feels tour.

The tour has now been postponed, however, due to what the band termed 'tragic news', stating in an Instagram apology post on November 23, 2023:

"It is with absolute heartbreak that we will be postponing the upcoming shows of our tour. During the early hours of this morning, we received some tragic news and we will not be able to continue at this time. Tonight in London, tomorrow in Leeds and Saturday in Sheffield will now be rescheduled for a date in the future and all tickets will remain valid."

The band continued in the statement:

“We will post an update regarding Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester as soon as we can. We’re truly sorry for any inconvenience caused and we appreciate your understanding and sympathy in this difficult time. Thom, Kate, Rob and Joe. x."

As noted in the statement, the rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date, and all tickets from the cancelled shows will be valid on the postponed dates when they are held eventually.

More on The Lottery Winners tour and cancellation

The Lottery Winners have not stated the nature of the tragic news that was received by the band, which precipitated the postponement of their tour shows to a later yet to be announced series of dates.

The band's newest tour was their second major tour this year, with a previous tour to support their latest album in early 2023 having been successfully held. The band has achieved a major breakthrough this year with a chart-topping album and were set to capitalize on it with their newest tour.

The postponed dates would have featured a number of artists other than The Lottery Winners themselves. Acts such as Howlers, The Lilacs, The Clause, The Deep Blue, Forgetting the Future, Dirty Blonde, and Finn Forster were listed in the supporting lineup for said dates. It is unclear at this point if the support will remain the same for the rescheduled performances.

The Lottery Winners and their music career

The Lottery Winners was formed as a collaboration between vocalist-guitarist Thom Rylance, guitarist-vocalist Robert Lally, bassist-vocalist Katie Lloyd, and drummer Joe Singleton in 2008.

The band had released their debut album, The Art of Communication, three years after their formation in 2011. The album failed to chart. Subsequently, the band signed on to Modern Sky UK in 2019 and had their first chart breakthrough soon after.

The epynomously titled second studio album, The Lottery Winners, was released on March 13, 2020. The album peaked at number 23 on the UK album chart.

The album was quickly followed by the third album, Sounds of Isolation, released on August 21, 2020. This album peaked at number 41 on the UK album chart.

The Lottery Winners subsequently released their fourth studio album, Something to Leave the House For, on December 3, 2021. The album peaked at number 11 on the UK album chart.

The band achieved critical and commercial acclaim with their fifth and latest studio album, Anxiety Replacement Therapy, on April 28, 2023.

The album has peaked as a chart topper on the UK album chart as well as at number 4 on the Scottish album chart, respectively.