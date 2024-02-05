Why is The Row’s Margaux bag defined as ‘The New Birkin’: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Baiting on the ongoing trend towards simplicity, The Row's Margaux bag has turned out to be a popular choice lately. It seems like every designer is trying to one-up the Margaux this season; Salvatore Ferragamo's Hug bag and other belted-tote styles from Prada and Louis Vuitton are just a few examples.

This trend will likely continue as we enter the spring of 2024. As a result of its unique design and meticulous attention to detail, rumors have circulated that the Margaux bag is poised to surpass the Hermes Birkin as the most popular bag among bag aficionados.

The Margaux, on the other hand, is nothing near as elitist as a Birkin, and it appears to be nearing critical mass, particularly among influencer groups, because of its already more accessible price range and general accessibility.

The Row's Margaux bags are readily accessible via the brand's website, alongside a bunch of linked retailers, including Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Net-a-Porter. Size and color determine the Margaux handbag's price range, which starts at $3,490 and goes up to $5,460. Different color options are also accessible for this Margaux bag.

More details about The Row Margaux bag

With its classic style, roomy inside, and understated logos, the Margaux handbag by The Row is a sumptuous leather tote that has drawn comparisons to the legendary Hermes Birkin bag.

In 2018, the Margaux purse made its debut at The Row, the clothing line Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen founded. Thanks to its modest finesse and high-quality construction, this bag quickly became a go-to among famous people, stylists, and fashionistas.

This popular handbag is offered in multiple sizing options to choose from. Buyers can pick from four different sizes—Margaraux 10, 12, 15, and 17. These numbers denote the total length of the bag in inches. The bag's shape and volume may be customized with the adjustable belting gussets that have buckle detailing on the side. The top is open and fastened with a lobster clasp.

Expand Tweet

Inside, you'll find three compartments, one of which is zipped. It's crafted from a variety of shades of matte-grained calfskin leather, including black, tan, blue, and burgundy. It's two top handles make it convenient to carry by hand or over the shoulder.

In 1984, Hermes designed the iconic Birkin bag for actress Jane Birkin. The Margaux bag is frequently called "The New Birkin" because of its resemblance to that bag.

Due to their low production numbers, little branding, and high-quality materials, both bags are seen as emblems of understated opulence, social standing, and exclusivity.

Having said that, the Birkin bag may be quite pricey and have a lengthy waiting list, while the Margaux bag is more accessible and cheap. Also lauded for its practicality and adaptability, the Margaux bag is great for carrying about a variety of products and complementing a wide range of outfits.

Expand Tweet

To demonstrate the bag's versatility and attractiveness, numerous style gurus and influencers have worn it in a variety of ways. This bag seems to complement both casual and formal outfits. This handbag has been seen on several famous faces, including Jennifer Lawerence, Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, and Kendall Jenner.

Similar to the Hermes Birkin bag, this purse will endure for many years and eventually become a treasured heirloom. Effortless branding and frills aren't necessary for this bag; it speaks volumes on its own. It is a purse that personifies understated elegance.