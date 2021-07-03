"Why would you do this?": PewDiePie reacts to Oli London's before and after surgery pics 

YouTube sensation PewDiePie has reacted to British Influencer Oli London going through surgery to look like BTS singer Jimin. The YouTuber had also reacted to the influencer a year back where they (Oli goes by the pronouns They/Them/ “Jimin”/ “Korean”) were still going through plastic surgeries to look like the popular idol.

Oli London has gone through 18 surgeries in the last 8 years and is finally satisfied with the results. They went on to add that they now identify as a non-binary Korean. Fans did not support Oli for coming out as being part of a different culture. OliLondon was born in London, England.

You are disrespecting a culture and nonbinary people.

It's hard to be nonbinary. You make non-binary people look bad. Don't make it harder for us, just because you have no respect for korean people! — Matty (@matty_who_) June 25, 2021

In PewDiePie’s latest video reacting to the influencer, he recognized that Oli was appropriating another race, which is reason enough for the influencer to receive hate online.

They also created a flag for being non-binary, identifying as They/Them, which received heavy backlash on Twitter. In OliLondon’s latest YouTube video, “Message for Dr. Phil,” they said that they tried loving themselves for who they are for a year, but then they changed their mind.

PewDiePie calls out OliLondon for cultural appropriation

PewDiePie reacted to Oli’s latest interview with GB News where they spoke about their transition. They exclaimed that people identify themselves as animals and aliens so why can they not identify as Korean? “Those who preach about not bullying online and looking after your mental health are the same people attacking online,” which PewDiePie agreed to.

Oli I'm not even kidding anymore YOU NEED A THERAPIST — ⭒𝚅𝚒𝚎⭒ (@crybbs_) June 19, 2021

They also revealed in the interview:

I’ve never been happy with who I am, I have always had issues in terms of my looks, appearance, self-esteem issues and it wasn’t until I moved to Korea, I started transitioning to have that Korean look, and I actually found happiness.

PewDiePie reacted to this by saying we’ll see how long this lasts.

In the interview they also revealed that they did not go through this transition just to gain attention and stated that no one would go through the pain of plastic surgery 18 times just to get eyes on them. The YouTuber tried to disagree with this in an objective manner:

I believe he is doing it because he wants to, but you are also letting everyone know. You cannot say you did not like the attention

To the people questioning why being transracial isn’t okay: every ethnicity group has their own history, mistakes and struggles, and it is merely impossible to change your ethnicity without appropriating the culture or disrespecting its people. That is why it is NOT OKAY — Ruby Johnson (@Ruby_j04) June 29, 2021

PewDiePie later on respected their pronouns and went on to call Oli as “they” or “Jimin.”

Even PEWDIEPIE called me Jimin. Guys just accept the fact I look IDENTICAL to JIMIN. If Pewdiepie can get my name correct so can everyone else!!!! Love…Jimin 💖💖💖💖💖💖 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 2, 2021

Fans are still firing them for cultural appropriation and claiming to be another person. The influencer is very much aware that people might find it weird that they recognize themselves as someone else, but they do not plan on changing that perception.

