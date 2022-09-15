Why does TikTok keep crashing? Hilarious #TikTokdown memes take over Twitter

Social media platform TikTok has apparently been crashing for thousands of users who have now flocked to Twitter to express their annoyance.
On September 15, Down Detector reported that the video hosting service kept crashing when people tried to open and access it.
Down Detector is a website used to monitor internet outages. Reports of the app crashing started appearing at around 10 am when the website saw more than 6000 complaints about TikTok within minutes.
As per the user reports, the issues arising with the social media platform pertain to its phone app. Several reports allege that the app is crashing or is abruptly going down.
As per an experiment conducted by The Sun, the video-sharing app may be having an issue after Apple released the latest iOS 16 update. However, neither company has commented on this. The publication tried using the app on two iPhones with the iOS16 update, which crashed, but it seemingly worked fine on the third phone with an older software version.
Twitter reacts to TikTok crashing down abruptly
After the popular video sharing platform started crashing down for thousands, several users shifted to Twitter to report their annoyance. However, they used several hilarious memes to showcase their emotions, which led to #TikTokdown trend on Twitter.
While some called Twitter and Spotify the only two apps that "didn't let me down," others were left wondering what they would do at 3 am if the video sharing app was down.
TikTok is a Chinese app founded by Zhang Yiming in 2016 and has been a hit video platform in several countries including the US and the UK. The app was launched in 2018 in the United States and has since become one of the most downloaded apps on the phone.
The app allows users to share videos from 15 seconds to 10 minutes across genres like dance, stunts, pranks, jokes, tricks, etc. The app has also become a sensation among various celebrities who use the platform to broadcast their messages among their fans.
The app is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based company, and the Chinese version of the social media platform is called Douyin.
As of now, the creators of the app have not responded to the crash news.