Why does TikTok keep crashing? Hilarious #TikTokdown memes take over Twitter

Social media platform TikTok has apparently been crashing for thousands of users who have now flocked to Twitter to express their annoyance.

On September 15, Down Detector reported that the video hosting service kept crashing when people tried to open and access it.

Down Detector is a website used to monitor internet outages. Reports of the app crashing started appearing at around 10 am when the website saw more than 6000 complaints about TikTok within minutes.

The app kept crashing for thousands of users. (Image via Jakub Porzycki/Getty)

As per the user reports, the issues arising with the social media platform pertain to its phone app. Several reports allege that the app is crashing or is abruptly going down.

As per an experiment conducted by The Sun, the video-sharing app may be having an issue after Apple released the latest iOS 16 update. However, neither company has commented on this. The publication tried using the app on two iPhones with the iOS16 update, which crashed, but it seemingly worked fine on the third phone with an older software version.

Twitter reacts to TikTok crashing down abruptly

After the popular video sharing platform started crashing down for thousands, several users shifted to Twitter to report their annoyance. However, they used several hilarious memes to showcase their emotions, which led to #TikTokdown trend on Twitter.

HOBIPALOOZA wife⁷ @MoniqueRod19 everyone coming straight to twitter after their tiktok keeps crashing #tiktokdown everyone coming straight to twitter after their tiktok keeps crashing #tiktokdown https://t.co/VSMQBmL2UQ

Arinn @Arinn900 Me: opens tiktok and watches it close on me for the 10th time #tiktokdown Me: opens tiktok and watches it close on me for the 10th time #tiktokdown https://t.co/SMFcauzYOA

benthompson7 @benthompson73 Leaked footage of me running to Twitter to see if everyone else’s tiktok is crashing too: #tiktokdown Leaked footage of me running to Twitter to see if everyone else’s tiktok is crashing too: #tiktokdown https://t.co/SqSmEYpobS

Khadifcy @khadifcy #TikTok Me running to tweeter to confirm if its only my Tiktok glitching #tiktokdown Me running to tweeter to confirm if its only my Tiktok glitching #tiktokdown #TikTok https://t.co/nUt6kRBNgE

xo @xoxoxocb Us running to twitter after our tiktok app crashing #tiktokdown Us running to twitter after our tiktok app crashing #tiktokdown https://t.co/bfCXPk7zgP

ɢʀᴀᴄᴇ 🦋 @imabluebuterfli

#tiktokdown i never realized how much i love and rely on tiktok until now i never realized how much i love and rely on tiktok until now#tiktokdown https://t.co/5pYAdfQZNN

𝔀𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻𝓵𝓾𝓼𝓽💚 @shellymurrellxo me force closing tiktok, deleting the app and reinstalling, then restarting my phone to then seeing this tag #tiktokdown me force closing tiktok, deleting the app and reinstalling, then restarting my phone to then seeing this tag #tiktokdown https://t.co/iEwPqYf2Cz

CODEINE COWBOY 🧊🤠 @DRAYBEOKAY Me rushing on Twitter to see that I'm not the only one with the TikTok crashing problem #TikTokDown Me rushing on Twitter to see that I'm not the only one with the TikTok crashing problem #TikTokDown https://t.co/pjTdfN3nzD

Angel @virgoatangel i knew my tiktok addiction was bad when i restarted my phone and everything and then zoomed to twitter. #tiktok down #tiktok i knew my tiktok addiction was bad when i restarted my phone and everything and then zoomed to twitter. #tiktokdown #tiktok https://t.co/qr8KMdHf91

While some called Twitter and Spotify the only two apps that "didn't let me down," others were left wondering what they would do at 3 am if the video sharing app was down.

CocOL @_j_effe TikTok down again? The only two apps that don’t let me down fr #tiktokdown TikTok down again? The only two apps that don’t let me down fr #tiktokdown https://t.co/wn3ahMkb66

arie @ariestshirt

#tiktokdown how am I supposed to enjoy 3am if tiktok is down?? how am I supposed to enjoy 3am if tiktok is down??#tiktokdown https://t.co/TCBx86Kjyh

🦇melissa🦇 @_llmelissall_ Honestly tiktok being down is worse than losing the queen #TikTokdown Honestly tiktok being down is worse than losing the queen #TikTokdown https://t.co/xgRVB95lRD

Lara @lara_0123

#tiktokdown Me waiting for tiktok to work again Me waiting for tiktok to work again#tiktokdown https://t.co/K7FaxzXG8e

gaby @g4bybrec

Twitter once everyone found out that tik tok isn’t working #tiktokdown Twitter once everyone found out that tik tok isn’t working #tiktokdown https://t.co/j3Xb94Fpjt

nina @adorequinns me running straight to twitter after my tiktok crashes #tiktokdown me running straight to twitter after my tiktok crashes #tiktokdown https://t.co/6562OoxIq3

chxppa! @isthatchxppa #tiktokdown mood because tiktok is the only thing that brings me sanity and it’s down rn #TikTok mood because tiktok is the only thing that brings me sanity and it’s down rn #TikTok #tiktokdown https://t.co/M1F3YL0VZV

TikTok is a Chinese app founded by Zhang Yiming in 2016 and has been a hit video platform in several countries including the US and the UK. The app was launched in 2018 in the United States and has since become one of the most downloaded apps on the phone.

The app allows users to share videos from 15 seconds to 10 minutes across genres like dance, stunts, pranks, jokes, tricks, etc. The app has also become a sensation among various celebrities who use the platform to broadcast their messages among their fans.

The app is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based company, and the Chinese version of the social media platform is called Douyin.

As of now, the creators of the app have not responded to the crash news.

Edited by Madhur Dave