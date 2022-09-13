Why does TikTok take up so much storage? How to clear cache revealed 

With over 100 billion users who avidly use TikTok on a daily basis, imagine the enormous number of videos being uploaded on the platform every day.

As new trends, challenges, and quizzes evolve regularly, people often spend hours scrolling through their feeds. At the same time, many people notice how the app can take up a huge amount of space on their devices, ultimately slowing down their phones and other gadgets.

However, by clearing the cache, a user can easily reduce the space of the application on their mobile phone and get it back to its usual speed.

siân ✨ @stuckinabush a reminder to clear your tiktok cache if it’s taking up too much storage bc i just cleared out 13GB of extra storage from it a reminder to clear your tiktok cache if it’s taking up too much storage bc i just cleared out 13GB of extra storage from it

Can clearing TikTok cache relieve the phone space being used by the app? Steps explored

While the app is great for creating and sharing content, at times people might find it hard to use. This is often because it doesn’t work as it is so heavy that it slows down the app as well as the handset. Moreover, at times, users also get messages like:

“TikTok app error: Too many attempts. Try again later.”

🍡 tamara 🍡 @pinkeonjin *remember to clear your cache on tiktok everytime you log out for a slightly smooth voting experience *remember to clear your cache on tiktok everytime you log out for a slightly smooth voting experience

However, an easy way to fix this is by clearing the cache in the app. To do so, just follow these steps:

Open the application on your mobile. Go to the 'profile' tab. Tap the three lines in the top right, and then click on 'settings and privacy.' Scroll down and select the 'cache and cellular data' option. Here, select 'clear cache.'

The 'clear cache' option on TikTok can help you clear up a lot of space on your device. (Image via TikTok)

However, some users have noted that clearing the cache has resulted in clearing their drafts too. Hence, one should first make sure that they have a backup for their work.

One user tweeted about the same and said:

“I JUST LOST 100 DRAFTS ON TIKTOK. OMG WHAT DID I DO?????????? 100 videos. Most of them had titles and captions, and thumbnails. Don’t ever, ever, ever delete TikTok to clear the cache if you have drafts."

liv ♡ SAW HARRY!! MET ANSON || SAW BEN @tbslivvy if i do the clear cache thing on tiktok will it delete my drafts and my favorited videos if i do the clear cache thing on tiktok will it delete my drafts and my favorited videos

َ @tontawantanti because I accidentally clear cache my tiktok app and my 300+ videos drafts were nowhere to be found lol, is it possible to bring the drafts back? 🥲 this is not that important but I just want to ask if any of you have accidentally deleted their drafts on tiktokbecause I accidentally clear cache my tiktok app and my 300+ videos drafts were nowhere to be found lol, is it possible to bring the drafts back? 🥲 this is not that important but I just want to ask if any of you have accidentally deleted their drafts on tiktok 😭 because I accidentally clear cache my tiktok app and my 300+ videos drafts were nowhere to be found lol, is it possible to bring the drafts back? 🥲

At the same time, some users have also taken the long road by deleting and reinstalling the app entirely. However, this, too, can delete the drafts, so it is recommended that one should have a backup in place before deleting the app or the cache.

Why does TikTok use up so much space on phones?

Even though there are ways to free up space from TikTok to make the device fast and empty, users often question why the app takes up so much space. This is due to the fact that the app has a large library of videos on its app. This simply means that TikTok will need more storage space than most of the apps on your mobile phone.

❀ lex ❀ @lexiehaze Idk who needs to hear this but



Go into your TikTok settings and clear your cache so your phone can start working again Idk who needs to hear this but Go into your TikTok settings and clear your cache so your phone can start working again

Many users on various websites like Reddit have also claimed that TikTok has used more than 107GB on their phones. That is certainly a lot of space being used by a single application.

Reddit users talk about how the app is using up enormous space on their devices. (Image via Reddit)

Hence, users who wish to free up space on their devices can also try to delete the watch history on their accounts. This might not clear up as much space as the clear cache option, but it is certainly another great way to substantially clear up your device.

