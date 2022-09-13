Why does TikTok take up so much storage? How to clear cache revealed 

With over 100 billion users who avidly use TikTok on a daily basis, imagine the enormous number of videos being uploaded on the platform every day.
As new trends, challenges, and quizzes evolve regularly, people often spend hours scrolling through their feeds. At the same time, many people notice how the app can take up a huge amount of space on their devices, ultimately slowing down their phones and other gadgets.
However, by clearing the cache, a user can easily reduce the space of the application on their mobile phone and get it back to its usual speed.
Can clearing TikTok cache relieve the phone space being used by the app? Steps explored
While the app is great for creating and sharing content, at times people might find it hard to use. This is often because it doesn’t work as it is so heavy that it slows down the app as well as the handset. Moreover, at times, users also get messages like:
“TikTok app error: Too many attempts. Try again later.”
However, an easy way to fix this is by clearing the cache in the app. To do so, just follow these steps:
- Open the application on your mobile.
- Go to the 'profile' tab.
- Tap the three lines in the top right, and then click on 'settings and privacy.'
- Scroll down and select the 'cache and cellular data' option.
- Here, select 'clear cache.'
However, some users have noted that clearing the cache has resulted in clearing their drafts too. Hence, one should first make sure that they have a backup for their work.
One user tweeted about the same and said:
“I JUST LOST 100 DRAFTS ON TIKTOK. OMG WHAT DID I DO?????????? 100 videos. Most of them had titles and captions, and thumbnails. Don’t ever, ever, ever delete TikTok to clear the cache if you have drafts."
At the same time, some users have also taken the long road by deleting and reinstalling the app entirely. However, this, too, can delete the drafts, so it is recommended that one should have a backup in place before deleting the app or the cache.
Why does TikTok use up so much space on phones?
Even though there are ways to free up space from TikTok to make the device fast and empty, users often question why the app takes up so much space. This is due to the fact that the app has a large library of videos on its app. This simply means that TikTok will need more storage space than most of the apps on your mobile phone.
Many users on various websites like Reddit have also claimed that TikTok has used more than 107GB on their phones. That is certainly a lot of space being used by a single application.
Hence, users who wish to free up space on their devices can also try to delete the watch history on their accounts. This might not clear up as much space as the clear cache option, but it is certainly another great way to substantially clear up your device.