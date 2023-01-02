American rapper and entrepreneur Trae Tha Truth was charged with assault on December 27, 2022, with regard to an incident dating back to August. As per court documents cited by various reports, Trae Tha Truth, who also goes by the name Frazier Thompson III, sucker punched fellow rapper and cousin Z-Ro.

In videos that were shared online, Trae can be seen turning himself in to authorities at the Harris County Joint Processing Center in Houston.

Khou 11 News cited court documents stating that in August, local police responded to reports of an altercation between the duo outside the Kim Son Restaurant in Houston. During the investigation, officers said that they saw a video of the altercation that was uploaded online.

As per the publication, Trae Tha Truth was charged with assault and is currently out of jail after posting a $100 bond. He is set to appear in court on January 6, 2023.

What exactly happened between Trae Tha Truth and fellow rapper Z-Ro?

In September 2022, rapper Z-Ro, whose original name is Joseph Wayne McVey IV, told investigators that he was assaulted and also noted that his jewelry was stolen during the altercation. Investigators said that the video of the incident showed men hitting and kicking Z-Ro while he was curled up on the ground. Z-Ro also confirmed the same in his statement.

The video shows Trae in an orange ABN shirt, assaulting Z-Ro and the rest of his team. A member from Trae’s team can also be seen stealing a golden chain from the rapper.

Z-Ro, in his statement to the investigators, said that on the day the incident took place, he arrived at the restaurant around 10 pm to meet another artist from his label. As he walked out of the restaurant, he noticed a group of men and identified them as Trae Tha Truth and his camp.

As per Click2Houston, Z-Ro said that he was taking pictures with fans, which was when he was approached by Trae. Trae reportedly asked to meet with the singer once he was finished with his photo op, to which Z-Ro said he complied. The two rappers met next to a sprinter van in the parking lot when Z-Ro said he was sucker punched.

In the videos being shared online, Trae tha Truth also appeared to make verbal threats until the police intervened.

Trae Tha Truth had formerly rubbished Z-Ro's claims

Trae Tha Truth had initially rubbished Z-Ro’s claims, noting that they had spoken a day after the fight and blaming their family drama for it.

HipHopDX cited an Instagram video that was posted and deleted by the artist. In the video, Trae said:

“I’m going to address this one time and one time only. I feel like I’m at a point in my life where I’m not finna sit here and let stuff just linger around. But I do feel I owe it to people to know — especially people who really rock with me and know the situation that they trying to paint, the narrative they’re painting — that s*it is false."

He further added:

“It wasn’t no 7-on-1 situation. It wasn’t no blindside ambush. That’s not what this is. This is family business, internal stuff that’s been going on for 10, 15 years that’s probably been building up and just spilled over into shit.”

As per the publication, Trae Tha Truth also said in the video that he has no disrespect for Z-Ro. Both rappers were formerly members of the label ABN.

