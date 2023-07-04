Why did Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder rush her daughter to the ER? Details explored 

On Monday, July 3, Stassi Schroeder's husband, Beau Clark, shared a piece of concerning news about his 2-year-old daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose. The former Vanderpump Rules star posted on Instagram that his daughter was breathing in an unnaturally heavy manner, so the couple rushed her to the ER around 6 am, where she was diagnosed with breathing issues, which could be a prognosis for high asthma.

Stassi Schroder later shared an update on the concerning situation. In an Instagram story showing Hartford using an inhaler, she wrote:

"Long scary day at the hospital. We brought her in after she was rapidly aggressively breathing - doctors think it's "reactive airways disease" (which is essentially pediatric asthma) on top of a virus. She's such a little soldier."

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark found out their daughter has pediatric asthma

Beau Clark shared the news on Instagram (Image via @thegoodthebadthebogie/Instagram)

On the morning of July 3, The Good The Bad The Baby host posted a picture of his daughter's leg hanging out of a hospital bed as her mom, Stassi Schroeder comforted her by her side.

In the picture, Hartford had some sort of machine connected to her toe. Beau Clark captioned the photo, "It's been a morning," raising quite a few concerns among his followers.

After a few hours, the commercial casting director wrote a longer explanation of the situation, sharing:

"Soooo last night she was breathing very fast and hard. Looked like when people start to turn, in those zombie movies."

This alarming observation prompted Clark and his wife, Stassi Schroeder, who is currently pregnant with their second child, to take immediate action.

The Vanderpump Rules couple took Hartford to the ER at around 6 am, where they learned that "she has some breathing issues, possibly high asthma and lots of mucus in her lungs and a high fever."

Beau Clark further clarified that their daughter is on a second face machine that will help with opening up her lungs more.

"She's on her second 'breathing face thing machine', with something that will open her lungs more. Now we're just waiting, hoping this works the second time," he wrote.

Stassi Schroeder's husband also mentioned he will keep his followers updated whenever they get an update on the situation.

Later on, the Vanderpump Rules star updated his followers by sharing a picture of what looked like an inhaler from Respironics, with an explanatory caption:

"Just got home. 6 hours at the hospital. She's improved slightly with her breathing, but it's still hard."

Beau Clark further explained how the treatment will continue, at least for now.

"Her little belly breathing is what everyone was worried about. So she's going to be on albuterol for the next two days with this breathing thing. But we might have to go back again tonight if she gets worse again," he wrote.

After Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark went through this extremely concerning situation in their family, the latter even shared a video that captured Hartford struggling to breathe earlier in the day, raising awareness and prompting parents to take their child to the hospital if they notice them breathing in that manner.

