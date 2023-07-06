Why did Wham! break up? Details explored ahead of new Netflix documentary

Wham!, the pop duo comprising George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, which made historic songs and hit massive volumes of fame during the early '80s is now about to make their way to screens in an eponymously titled documentary, released by Netflix on July 5, 2023.

The documentary explores the journey of the duo and the reasons behind their split. After five years of reigning over pop music, the two members decided to part ways. The upcoming documentary will explore the explanations for this intriguing divergence and closely analyze the unexpected circumstances that shaped their path.

As per Smooth, Wham! reportedly broke up because George Michael wanted to graduate to writing music for a more mature audience instead of solely catering to their teen listeners.

Wham will provide a clearer insight into the iconic pop duo's rise to fame and their subsequent split

The documentary trailer offers viewers the remarkable opportunity to delve into the personal archive of George and Andrew. It showcases exclusive footage and interviews that have never been released before. It traces their path from being school friends as teenagers to attaining worldwide fame as superstars.

With a deep dive into the band's journey, the trailer for the documentary also peeps into the lives of George and Andrew and gives viewers a glance at the struggles and hurdles the duo faced.

The official synopsis of Wham as per Netflix, is as follows:

"From George Michael's struggles with identity to Andrew Ridgeley's frustration with fame, this heartfelt documentary traces the arc of Wham's career."

The plot for the movie also explores the difference in opinion between the singers, regarding composing songs for a particular age group. It highlights Michael's desire to shift to a more mature fan base, which ultimately resulted in their split.

With an astounding global record sale certification of 30 million, the duo's impact continues to be undeniable even today, and the documentary is set to navigate their trajectory in the industry.

The crew behind Wham

The recently released documentary includes interviews from the duo George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley and depicts shots of the band performing concerts. The documentary is helmed by Chris Smith and is produced collectively by John Battsek, Alex Black, and Simon Halfon.

The documentary's score is done by Tim Atack. It has been edited by James Dwyer, Jon Gray, Sam Pope, and Dan Preston.

The film is a testament to the songs that created a sensation back when they were released and pays a heartfelt tribute to the late George Micheal, who passed away on December 25.

The film was released on July 5, 2023, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

