Docuseries on Boris Becker announced, to include interviews with Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe and more

Former World No. 1 and Novak Djokovic’s former coach Boris Becker will feature in a new Apple TV+ docuseries.

The untitled series is a two-part documentary that intends to examine every facet of Boris Becker's life, from his first Grand Slam victory at the age of just 17 through his 49 career titles as well as his highly publicized, sometimes troubled personal life.

The documentary was created by Oscar-winning filmmakers John Battsek and Alex Gibney. The two had exclusive access to Becker for more than three years up until late April 2022, when he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for concealing assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The documentary includes several in-depth interviews with Becker, including an exclusive conversation with the six-time Grand Slam champion the week before his sentencing, as well as members of his immediate family and prominent tennis players like John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.

Boris Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017 and in April 2022, he was sentenced by the U.K. courts to two and a half years in prison for hiding worldwide assets and loans. He served eight months in prison before being released early on December 15 and was immediately deported to Germany by U.K. authorities.

Novak Djokovic's accomplishments under Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker pictured during the 2016 French Open

Boris Becker coached Novak Djokovic for three years, beginning in December 2013. During his tenure with the German, Djokovic won six Grand Slam titles.

In 2014, the Serb defeated Roger Federer to win his second Wimbledon title and end the year as World No. 1 for the third time. The 35-year-old had one of the best seasons of all time in 2015 and would have registered a calendar-year Slam if not for Stan Wawrinka getting the better of him in the Roland Garros final. The following year, he extended his winning streak by winning the Australian Open and the French Open.

The partnership with Becker also saw the former World No. 1 become the first male player in the Open Era to hold all four Major titles when he clinched his first French Open title in 2016. He also extended his ranking points to 16950 on 6 June 2016, the most ATP points ever accumulated by any player in ATP history.

However, the 21-time Grand Slam winner struggled in the second half of 2016, falling early at Wimbledon and losing in the US Open final to Wawrinka. The Serb eventually split with Becker after he was dethroned as World No. 1 by Andy Murray at the ATP Finals.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes