Why there won’t be a Lost in Space season 4, explained

Given the effect the series left on its fans with the adventurous cosmic journey of the Robinson family, there is no surprise regarding the anticipation for Lost in Space season 4. However, the third season marked the end of the show, and there won’t be any new space escapades and discoveries on the horizon for devoted fans who kept up with the Robinsons.

Produced by Applebox Entertainment, Clickety-Clack Productions, and Synthesis Entertainment and written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama with Zack Estrin, the show was originally slated to be a three-part series, with no plans for Lost in Space season 4 and beyond.

However, Zack Estrin, the late showrunner of the series, who passed away the previous year on September 23, 2022, besides clearly stating the series’ ultimate fate, which is no Lost in Space season 4 in the works, offered fans a glimmer of hope by hinting at other potential future possibilities.

Lost in Space season 4 will never see the light

On March 9, 2020, a year and a half before the premiere of the third installment, Zack Estrin made an official announcement regarding the series being a three-part epic family adventure, specifically for the fans who anticipated a Lost in Space season 4.

He also talked about continuing the sci-fi goodness, which opens up many potentials for the series returning with new adaptations:

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said. “A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken."

He further talked about being open to discussing new ideas with his crewmates, likely Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, to come up with something that will keep the soul of the epic space adventure alive:

"So while this chapter of ‘Lost In Space’ is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Despite confirming there wouldn’t be a Lost in Space season 4, Estrin provided solace to the loyal fandom by introducing a new direction to the story. However, his recent passing has unfortunately prevented the impending plans, leaving fans with the bittersweet legacy of his envisioned narrative.

As the creator, Irwin Allen, and the writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama continue to hold their silence on the rumored possibilities, all fans can do is keep patience, eagerly awaiting any potential good news in the future. It could be a spin-off focusing on Will Robinson and his Robot pal’s brand-new adventures or a whole new animated series adaptation. However, these are just speculations.

The assurance by Estrin has certainly hyped the fandom, earning him immense gratitude for the otherworldly delight. He has secured a special place in the hearts of all Lost in Space fans due to his contributions.

Lost in Space plot summary

Lost in Space takes place in a distinct future in 2046, where an impact event poses a threat to the survival of humanity. Among the groups of people selected for the 24th Colonist Group to be sent to the Alpha Centauri planetary system are the Robinsons family.

The entire narrative of the series revolves around the Robinsons family, showcasing their extraordinary journey from their perspective. After a crash landing on a strange planet, the Robisons discover that they are not alone.

Although Lost in Space season 4 is a no-show, fans can revisit all three seasons of the series that are available on Netflix exclusively for fans worldwide.

