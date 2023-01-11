Why did Zendaya not attend Golden Globes 2023? Fans cheer as the Euphoria actress wins Best Performance award

Euphoria actress Zendaya won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series at the Golden Globes 2023 award show. However, the actress was not a part of the ceremony and was not seen on the red carpet.

After winning against other notable nominees, including Emma D’Arcy, Laura Linney, Imelda Staunton, and Hilary Swank, while accepting Zendaya's award, presenters explained:

"So, we are going to accept this award on her behalf. She’s busy. She’s working, y’all."

Zendaya wrapped up shooting for Dune: Part Two less than a month ago, which took place across Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Italy and Budapest. She was last seen at an FYC event in Los Angeles with her Euphoria co-stars. Although the actress has not shared her reason for not attending the award show, the presenters said that Zendaya was busy with her career.

Two-time Emmy winner Zendaya did not win any awards for her performance in Euphoria season 1, and her film Malcolm & Marie. Her 2023 win is for Euphoria season 2, and marks her first nomination as well as victory in the Golden Globes. Zendaya was last seen at the award ceremony in 2016.

Fans cheer as Zendaya wins her first award at the Golden Globes 2023 award ceremony

Although Zendaya was not at the ceremony, fans cheered for her on Twitter, with many saying that they missed the actress' presence at the Golden Globes 2023.

𝓑𝓮𝓻𝓼𝓲 ♓️ @BersabehS 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 #GoldenGlobes I’m so happy Zendaya won she truly deserves it I’m so happy Zendaya won she truly deserves it 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #GoldenGlobes

SwissMontana @SwissMontana6

#GoldenGlobes Not Zendaya being absent from the ceremony Not Zendaya being absent from the ceremony 😩#GoldenGlobes

🦋 @kwnpet_ Zendaya is missing and it shows cause imagine the look #GoldenGlobes Zendaya is missing and it shows cause imagine the look #GoldenGlobes

Other accolades won by Zendaya

Zendaya is known for playing the role of Rocky Blue in Disney’s Shake It Up and for working on the show’s soundtrack. She also played the lead character in the K.C. Undercover show, for which she won 3 Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Female TV Star. Zendaya also won several Kids' Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards for her musical drama, The Greatest Showman.

She won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress for her role in Malcolm & Marie, which she produced. That apart, she also bagged the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for Spiderman’s sequel movie, Far from Home.

Zendaya is the youngest winner of the Emmy award for the Lead Actress in a Drama category. She has also won three Black Reel Awards, one BET Award, and a Satellite Award for her role in Zendaya.

Who else won big at the at the Golden Globes 2023 award ceremony?

Actress Jennifer Coolidge won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in The White Lotus and earned some laughs for keeping her trophy on the ground while giving the speech. She also accidentally called the Golden Globes the Oscars while presenting an award. During the speech, Coolidge also shared how she almost had an anxiety attack when told that she was supposed to present an award.

Some of the winners in the other categories at Golden Globes 2023 are:

Best Director: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Film Actress (Drama): Cate Blanchett for Tar

Best Original Song: Nattu Nattu from RRR

Best Non-English Language Film: Argentina, 1985

Best Film Actor (Musical/Comedy): Colin Farrell for The Banshees Of Inisherin

Best Film Actress (Musical/Comedy): Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best TV Actress (Musical/Comedy): Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Best TV Actor (Musical/Comedy): Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

The Golden Globes 2023 took place at the The Beverly Hilton hotel and was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The show was produced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and was streamed live on NBC at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes