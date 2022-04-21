Wichita Riverfest 2022: Tickets, lineup, dates and more as Willie Nelson & Family set to headline

Wichita Riverfest, slated to take place between June 3 and June 11, has announced this year’s lineup. Country legends Willie Nelson & Family are among the headliners for the the music festival, and they will perform on June 4, 2022. The lineup also includes The Family Stone, Gov’t Mule and Monophonics.

The major headliner acts this year will take place at a stage outside of Kennedy Plaza. Previously, there used to be a secondary stage of headliners at the Wave venue near the WaterWalk.

Wichita Riverfest 2022 lineup

Friday, June 3 -- Wichita Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, June 4-- Willie Nelson & Family, Charley Crockett, Chapel Hart, Katie Jo

Sunday, June 5 -- War, The Freedom Affair, Prodigals

Monday, June 6 -- Gospel Fest

Tuesday, June 7 -- A Salute to Military

Wednesday, June 8 -- Gov’t Mule, Mr. Sipp, KEO & THEM

Thursday, June 9 -- Floozies, Tommy Newport, Injun Trubl

Friday, June 10 -- Groupo Pesado, Bryndis Por Siempre

Saturday, June 11 -- The Family Stone with Special Guest Rudy Love Jr., Monophonics, Love Family Band

Wichita Riverfest 2022 tickets

The early-bird admission tickets or buttons for the fest will be available this week through the Meineke Car Care Center locations in Wichita, Derby and Hutchinson. You can purchase them until May 5. The adult buttons cost $10, and child between the ages of 5 and 12 will be charged $5. Tickets will also be available to buy at different QuikTrip locations starting May 6. Children below the age of 5 can enter for free. A Wichita Riverfest button will guarantee admission to all festival concerts.

Willie Nelson set to release new album, A Beautiful Time

Willie Nelson is slated to perform at various music festivals this year. (Image Garry Miller via Getty)

The country-music icon is set to release a new album, A Beautiful Time, on April 29, for his 89th birthday. Nelson is backing the release of the album with a series of concerts. The country music singer will perform at the popular July 4 festival at Austin’s Q2 Stadium. He will be joined by his family band at the 10-hour concert. He is also among the headliners at The Palamino Festival and The Outlaw Music festival slated for this July and September respectively.

Nelson is known for introducing Outlaw Country, a subgenre in country music that was developed in the late 1960s. Nelsons's early hit albums include Shotgun Willie (1973), Red Headed Stranger (1975), and Stardust (1978).

Nelson and Family’s original lineup included his sister Bobbie Nelson, drummer Paul English, harmonicist Mickey Raphael, bassist Bee Spears, Paul's younger brother Billy English, and Jody Payne. The current lineup features all original members other than Bobbie Nelson, who died in 2022, Jody Payne, who retired and Bee Spears, who passed away in 2011.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee