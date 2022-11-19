Wicked UK and Ireland Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

The award-winning stage musical Wicked has announced a tour scheduled for late 2023, which will run until 2025. The 10-date tour will kick off in the UK on December 7, 2023, at the Edinburgh Playhouse. The musical production will also make stops in Bristol, Birmingham, Bradford, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin, Sunderland, Cardiff, and Manchester, where it will conclude at the Palace Theatre for Christmas 2024-2025.

While talking about bringing back Wicked to "magnificient Liverpool Empire," Michael McCabe, the musical's executive producer (UK & Ireland), said:

"We are proud to be bringing Wicked back to the magnificent Liverpool Empire, where incredible audiences greeted us during two previous sold-out engagements."

Further continuing:

"We’re excited to have this opportunity to share once again the spectacle, magic and emotion that has created unforgettable memories for audiences in the North West and all around the world."

Diane Belding, theatre director of the Liverpool Empire, also added:

"We’re delighted to welcome back one of the most successful shows in the theatre’s history, in Wicked. I know the people of the region will be just as thrilled as we are!"

Wicked UK & Ireland Tour 2023 Dates and Tickets

As mentioned earlier, the tour will commence in December at Edinburgh Playhouse and will make eight more stops across UK and Ireland before concluding with the Manchester Palace Theatre shows for 2024-2025. Here's the complete list of dates and show venues:

December 7, 2023 -- January 14, 2024 -- Edinburgh Playhouse

January 23, 2024 -- February 25, 2024 -- Bristol Hippodrome

March 5, 2024 -- April 7, 2024 -- Birmingham Hippodrome

April 16, 2024 -- May 19, 2024 -- Bradford Alhambra

May 23, 2024 -- June 16, 2024 -- Southampton Mayflower

June 20, 2024 -- July 14, 2024 -- Liverpool Empire

July 23, 2024 -- September 15, 2024 -- Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

September 24, 2024 -- October 20, 2024 -- Sunderland Empire

October 24, 2024 -- November 23, 2024 -- Cardiff Wales Millenium Centre

December 3, 2024 -- January 12, 2025 -- Manchester Palace Theatre

Fans can sign up to access priority bookings via the musical’s official website. Tickets for the earliest shows will be available starting December 8. Moreover, the ticket sale of London shows will begin at £19.50.

More about Wicked

Wicked is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and tells the untold story of Witches of Oz. The musical depicts the backstory of characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, highlighting the events that shaped the destinies of two university friends, one of whom becomes Glinda The Good and the other turns out to be the Wicked Witch of the West.

According to the Liverpool echo, the musical is one of the best-selling productions in the Empire’s history and has sold nearly 1,40,000 tickets across its two previous visits in 2014 and 2018. The play has been seen by 11 million people in 17 years in the West End. The musical is one of the highest-grossing plays on Broadway and brings over $1 million per week.

The upcoming tour coincides with the filming and production of a two-part movie, which is set to release in 2024 and 2025, respectively. In a statement, the director of the film, John M.Chu, said:

“As we prepared the production over the past year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of ‘Wicked’ into a single film without doing some real damage to it. As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions felt like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years."

Actors Cynthia Erivo is all set to star as Elphaba, while Ariana Grande will play the role of Glinda.

