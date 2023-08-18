Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy 2023 Book Tour: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Renowned musician Jeff Tweedy, known for his role in the band Wilco, is gearing up to release his new book titled World Within a Song in November. He has announced an exciting s tour to coincide with the book launch. The tour will commence on November 5 in his hometown, Chicago, and continue through November 13.

Notable dates on the tour include a virtual event with the talented Nick Offerman on November 13. Other events will be supported by Amanda Petrusich, Nathan Salsburg, and April Baer, offering attendees the chance to hear from Tweedy and gain valuable perspectives on his work.

Tweedy's book World Within a Song is expected to provide a unique glimpse into his creative process, inspirations, and the stories behind his music. As an accomplished musician and songwriter, Tweedy's insights will captivate audiences and shed light on his remarkable career.

Tickets for the tour are now available via his official website (wilcoworld.net/shows⁠). For more information, fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated with further tour announcements.

Jeff Tweedy's Book tour will begin in Chicago and end in Los Angeles

Jeff Tweedy will kick off the scheduled tour with his Chicago concert, scheduled to take place on November 5, 2023. After performing across varied cities in America, the musician will finally wrap up his book tour with a show in Los Angeles on November 13, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 5, 2023 – Chicago, IL - The Athenaeum Theater

November 6, 2023 – New York, NY - Congregation Beth Elohim

November 7, 2023 – Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

November 8, 2023 – Washington, DC - Sixth & I

November 9, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH - Walnut Hills High School Auditorium

November 10, 2023 – Ann Arbor, MI - Rackham Auditorium

November 11, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

November 13, 2023 – Live Talks LA [VIRTUAL]

Jeff Tweedy is an American musician and author with six Grammy awards to his name

Jeff Tweedy was born in Belleville, Illinois, stands out as a prominent figure in the alt-country scene of the '80s and '90s. With a flair for blending punk, alternative, country, and folk sounds, he played a vital role in shaping the genre known as alt-country, which paved the way for Americana's rise.

His journey began as the bassist for the iconic band Uncle Tupelo, a pivotal force in the fusion of these diverse musical elements. The band's fiery early recordings, especially their debut album No Depression in 1990, garnered a devoted following and set the stage for more complex and intricate sounds in their later works.

When Uncle Tupelo disbanded, Jeff Tweedy didn't rest on his laurels. He founded Wilco in 1994, with their debut A.M. following the alt-country tradition. Yet, their subsequent album, 1996's Being There, displayed daring experimentation and marked them as indie rock trailblazers. This trajectory continued with 2002's Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, solidifying Wilco's status as a cutting-edge artist.

Jeff Tweedy's creative spirit wasn't confined to one band. He collaborated with various projects, such as Loose Fur, Golden Smog, and the Minus Five. His solo ventures, beginning with 2016's Together at Last and followed by the introspective albums Warm, Warmer, and Love Is the King, showcased his ability to create intimate, personal songs.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Jeff Tweedy's influence extended to production. He worked with artists like Mavis Staples and contributed to the soundtrack of Todd Haynes' film I'm Not There.

His journey is a testament to his insatiable musical curiosity, pushing boundaries and exploring new territories while consistently producing authentic, captivating music that resonates with fans worldwide.