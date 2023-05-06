Wildlands Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates, venues, and more 

The Wildlands Festival is back with its third edition, which is scheduled to take place from August 4, 2023, to August 6, 2023, at the Big Sky in Montana. The festival is partnering with actor Tom Skerritt, American Rivers, and Gallatin River Task Force (GRTF) to raise money for river conservation in the US.

The organizers announced the festival via a post on the festival's official Instagram page:

Presale for the festival starts on May 4, 2023, at 10 am MDT and continues till May 8, 2023, 5 pm MDT. General tickets will be available from 12 pm MDT on May 11. All presales and tickets can be availed at the official festival website.

Conservation VIP Tickets are priced at $5000 plus processing fees. VIP tickets are priced at $500 plus processing fees. General tickets are priced at $200 plus processing fees.

Foo Fighters, Lord Huron to headline Wildlands Festival

Lord Huron will headlining the festival on August 5, 2023. The indie band rose to prominence with their third studio album, Vide Noir, which was released on April 20, 2018. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Headlining the festival on August 6, 2023, will be American rock band Foo Fighters, who are best known for their seventh studio album, Wasting Light, which was released on April 12, 2011. Upon its release, the album was a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on the Australian, Austrian, Canadian, Kiwi, Swiss, and UK charts.

The full lineup for the Wildlands Festival is listed below:

August 4, 2023, Wildlands Festival Day 1 :

Tom Skerrit and Friends

Orlando Leyba and Forrest Shaw

August 5, 2023, Wildlands Festival Day 2 :

Lord Huron

James McMurtry

Regina Ferguson

August 6, 2023, Wildlands Festival Day 3 :

Foo Fighters

The Breeders

Taipei Houston

More about the artists you'll get to see at the Wildlands Festival

James McMurtry is a singer-songwriter from Fort Worth, Texas. The singer began his career in his teens and is best known for his tenth studio album, Just Us Kids, which was released on April 15, 2008. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Regina Ferguson is an americana singer-songwriter who is set to release her debut studio album later this year. She has been featured by LA Weekly and has collaborated with artists such as Griffin Goldsmith, Aaron Embry, and Brett Simons on her album.

The Breeders are an alternative rock band from Dayton, Ohio, originally formed by Pixie vocalist Kim Deal. The band rose to prominence with their second studio album, Last Splash, which was released on August 30, 1993.

The Breeders are best known for their fifth studio album, All Nerve, which was released on March 2, 2018. The album peaked at number 9 on the UK album chart as well as number 5 on the Kiwi album chart.

Taipei Houston is a duo comprising brothers Miles Ulrich and Layne Ulrich. The duo played at Lollapalooza in 2022 and are currently based out of Los Angeles. They released their debut studio album, Once Bit Never Bored, on November 4, 2022. The band's name is derived from the symbolic meaning of the distance between two cities (Taipei and Houston), as brought out by the pandemic.

