Will it be Annie or Calah? Joe Millionaire fans guess as Steven Mcbee decides on his potential partner

Joe Millionaire's finale is going to be an interesting one for fans as it's time for Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee to make a decision on who they want to choose as their potential partner. The men have one final date with these women before they can make a choice.
While Kurt Sowers has to make a decision between Carolyn Moore and Amanda Pace, Steven Mcbee has to choose between Annie Jorgensen and Calah Mack. With four women remaining, the final dates will determine who the men want to spend the rest of their lives with.
In Episode 10 of the Joe Millionaire, Steven broke up with Amber and Whitney because he believed they would be better off as friends. He also told Whitney that he had to let her go, citing differences in their lifestyles.
Fans guess Steven Mcbee's choice in the finale episode of Joe Millionaire
Some fans feel very strongly about Steven's relationship with Annie, while others feel that there is a chance with Calah as well.
Exploring Steven Mcbee's relationship with Annie Jorgensen and Calah Mack
Steven Mcbee has had the strongest relationship with Annie Jorgensen since the start of the show, and their bond has only become stronger with every passing episode.
The duo connected during Steven's birthday party at Lakeshore Manor. Annie made it very clear then that she was interested in him and wanted to explore their relationship further, after which they ended up having an intimate moment.
After a special one-on-one date during one of the episodes, Annie was clearly the frontrunner for Steven's heart. The Joe Millionaire lead liked that Annie was confident in herself and that they were comfortable with each other.
Steven also had a soft spot for Calah from the beginning, but because she wouldn't open up as much as he thought, the star was skeptical about their relationship. However, she began to open up and become more vulnerable as the season progressed.
For the longest time, Calah was unsure about who to choose as she liked both Kurt and Steven. But after her one-on-one date with Steven, where the duo danced to the tunes of Easton Corbin, she felt more connected with him and broke up with Kurt.
Over the next few minutes on Joe Millionaire, fans will learn of Steven's decision and also his revelation regarding being a millionaire to the woman he chooses as a partner.