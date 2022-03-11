×
Will it be Annie or Calah? Joe Millionaire fans guess as Steven Mcbee decides on his potential partner

It is time for Steven Mcbee to decide between Annie and Calah on Joe Millionaire (Image via Instagram/anniejorgensen and, calah_mack/)
Varsha Narayanan
ANALYST
Modified Mar 11, 2022 07:48 AM IST
Feature

Joe Millionaire's finale is going to be an interesting one for fans as it's time for Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee to make a decision on who they want to choose as their potential partner. The men have one final date with these women before they can make a choice.

While Kurt Sowers has to make a decision between Carolyn Moore and Amanda Pace, Steven Mcbee has to choose between Annie Jorgensen and Calah Mack. With four women remaining, the final dates will determine who the men want to spend the rest of their lives with.

In Episode 10 of the Joe Millionaire, Steven broke up with Amber and Whitney because he believed they would be better off as friends. He also told Whitney that he had to let her go, citing differences in their lifestyles.

Fans guess Steven Mcbee's choice in the finale episode of Joe Millionaire

Some fans feel very strongly about Steven's relationship with Annie, while others feel that there is a chance with Calah as well.

Annie has always been team Steven… Calah just decided she was a week ago. #TeamAnnie #joemillionaire
Annie is the best pick for Steven too bad he doesn’t have good taste as far as we can see so he won’t pick her 😩 #joemillionaire
Rooting for Annie #joemillionaire
I watch Joe Millionaire, so sue me. Here's my thoughts. Kurt shld def pick Amanda. Carolyn is horrible. That's trouble waiting to happen. Steven wld be good with either woman. I prefer Annie a little bit more. Both women are hotter than hell. #JoeMillionaire
Watching Joe Millionaire and if Steven doesn’t end up marrying Annie I’ll be sooo pissed.
Now last week Amber was too open now Calah is too closed off. Now which one is it? I would definitely be checking for the one that I know is trusting me with the real deal about themselves #joemillionaire
Here’s my take, Kurt wants @caroesteph and Steven wants Callah. I really wanted him with @anniejorgensen_ 😢 #joemillionaire
It’s true had you asked me a few weeks ago, I never would have guessed @calah_mack would have made top four BUT she’s opened up SO MUCH and now she’s a front runner!! And a goddess. Let’s be real @JoeMillFOX #joemillionaire
I’d like a copy of the “Curious Case of Calah Jackson” because the way she got these me spinning! Sis, spill the beans 😭 #joemillionaire https://t.co/HkIDE8uPMA
I feel like Steven and calah have more things in common than with Annie #JoeMillionaire

Exploring Steven Mcbee's relationship with Annie Jorgensen and Calah Mack

Steven Mcbee has had the strongest relationship with Annie Jorgensen since the start of the show, and their bond has only become stronger with every passing episode.

The duo connected during Steven's birthday party at Lakeshore Manor. Annie made it very clear then that she was interested in him and wanted to explore their relationship further, after which they ended up having an intimate moment.

After a special one-on-one date during one of the episodes, Annie was clearly the frontrunner for Steven's heart. The Joe Millionaire lead liked that Annie was confident in herself and that they were comfortable with each other.

Steven also had a soft spot for Calah from the beginning, but because she wouldn't open up as much as he thought, the star was skeptical about their relationship. However, she began to open up and become more vulnerable as the season progressed.

For the longest time, Calah was unsure about who to choose as she liked both Kurt and Steven. But after her one-on-one date with Steven, where the duo danced to the tunes of Easton Corbin, she felt more connected with him and broke up with Kurt.

It's finally time to make a choice. Who do you think @steven_mcbee and @Sir_Kurt will end up with?Find out Thursday at 8/7c on @FOXTV! https://t.co/sRqPhHQINn
Over the next few minutes on Joe Millionaire, fans will learn of Steven's decision and also his revelation regarding being a millionaire to the woman he chooses as a partner.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
