Breaking the code: Calah Jackson chooses Steven McBee over Kurt Sowers on Joe Millionaire 

Joe Millionaire's men have finally cracked the 'Calah Code.' In episode 10, Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee saw Calah Jackson finally open up and choose both of them to go on dates with. She confessed that it takes her longer to be vulnerable with people than the other women on the show.

Eventually, the Joe Millionaire star chose Steven as her preferred partner to move forward with. McBee had prepared a surprise Easton Corbin performance for Calah on their date, which made the decision to choose him easier and stronger. In a confessional, she said:

"This is the most romantic thing, like I've ever experienced, and it really feels like a scene from a movie."

Joe Millionaire star Calah Jackson opens up, chooses Steven McBee as her potential partner

In episode 10 of Joe Millionaire, the women had the power to choose who out of the two men would they like to be their partners at the end of the show. When it came to Calah, she began to open up about her past relationship before deciding on spending time with both the men. She said:

"This whole situation for me has been very kind of uncomfortable in a way and weird to put myself out there. The last guy I dated, it ended in a very toxic way, to put it lightly, and I thought I had completely moved past it. But hearing you both say that my guard is up, I didn't even realize it..."

Both Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee were surprised at Calah being this open and vulnerable.

While on the date that Steven planned for Calah, he was still concerned about his connection with her. In a confessional, he said:

"I'm so excited to relive some old childhood memories. But at the same time I wanna make sure my focus is still lasered in, can I truly connect with Calah if she doesn't open up to me? As beautiful as she is, if she doesn't open up more, there's no way I'm gonna be able to make this work."

Calah opened up to the star about her journey on the show and said:

"Honestly, whenever I came into this, I didn't realize how guarded I actually was....I will say, like, I have had my eye on you since the beginning. And to be honest, part of the reason why I've, you know, kept Kurt in the loop as well is because I didn't know how you were feeling about me."

Steven confessed that he wasn't a very romantic person and hadn't thought about the little things. He admitted his feelings towards Calah by saying:

"I want you to know that this country boy has fallen head over boots for you."

After spending time on their date, Calah was assured of her feelings for the Joe Millionaire star and ended up breaking up with Kurt Sowers while on her date with him the next day.

Now that Calah has opened up about her past and made her feelings clear, the upcoming Joe Millionaire finale will reveal whether Steven chose the star as his partner for life. With only four women left, the final episode of the show has given fans something to look forward to.

Joe Millionaire will air its finale episode next Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8.00 PM ET on Fox.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan