Will there be Chesapeake Shores season 7? Renewal possibility Explored

For being one of Hallmark’s most-viewed TV shows of all time, there should be no wonder that Chesapeake Shores season 7 would be greenlit eventually. However, to the disappointment of fans, who have been enthralled by its plot and were very connected with the amazing cast of characters, the chances of the series renewal are very slim, or in a word, impossible.

With the release of the 10th episode of season 6, “All or Nothing at All,” the show ultimately reached its conclusion, leaving no room for Chesapeake Shores season 7. While some of the fans still hoped for a possible renewal of the show, the executive producer and showrunner Phoef Sutton surprised fans with something that no one saw coming.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores.

The future for Chesapeake Shores season 7 has been ruled out

During his interview with TV Insider, Sutton was asked about the reason behind Abby and Evan getting engaged so soon, which apparently seemed like the narrative was slightly rushed.

Sutton responded by saying that the engagement could have been pushed to Chesapeake Shores season 7, which might have explored the couples’ bond more intricately after the proposal in the sixth season.

Here’s what Sutton had to say about how Abby and Evan’s engagement being postponed could have possibly greenlit Chesapeake Shores season 7:

I agree. If the show was continuing and if there was another year, the proposal would’ve been probably in the middle of next season or even the end of next season. But we felt that we needed to tie things up and give everyone a sense of continuing and happiness. I think originally I had him propose to her, but not go through with it. And then I decided, oh, what the hell, I should just have him propose to her. [Laughs]

Sutton further said that the plot of the last two episodes of season 6 would have been stretched a little to intricately focus on the aftermath of Evan proposing to Abby for marriage.

He also confirmed there were a lot of things that happened between the couple. Nevertheless, he decided to rush things for the sake of the fans. Here’s what Sutton had to say about rushing Abby and Evan’s part:

Yeah, the last two episodes probably would’ve been a season in themselves. There’s a lot that happens in them, but I didn’t want to leave people hanging.

With that, the showrunner confirmed that season 6 marks the end of the original story, and there won’t be a Chesapeake Shores season 7. However, when asked about potential continuations such as spin-offs or mini-series, there were subtle hints from him that discussions are ongoing, particularly centering on the O’Briens family:

I can’t really share anything yet, but we are in discussion about something like that. I don’t really know what it would entail yet, but I don’t think you’ve seen the last of the O’Briens, let me put it that way.

While there was indeed a rumored project revealed by Hallmark in February 2019, a spin-off film focusing on the O’Brien siblings’ trip to Rome, where Abby, Bree, and Jess would attend the wedding of their childhood friend. Despite the initial announcement and hype surrounding it, there still have been no updates regarding it.

Nevertheless, fans of Chesapeake Shores can find solace in reading the original novel series with the same name by Sherryl Woods. While the show is based on the said novel series, its storyline diverges, offering a fresh and distinct perspective to fans.

